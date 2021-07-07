1 Player Each NFL Team Can Least Afford to Lose Next Offseason

0 of 32

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Most of the books have been settled for the 2021 NFL season.

We'll still likely see some big extensions come through in the weeks and months to come, but the reality is that teams already have an idea of what their priorities might look like next offseason.

So let's speculate on that with a look at one player each squad can least afford to lose in the winter/spring of 2022. It's a list that mainly contains players on track to hit free agency next March, with a few exceptions that will be explained as we go.

Let's dive into the future.