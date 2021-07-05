Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Wins Headline Monday's Results

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

"Manic Monday" at Wimbledon was anything but chaotic for Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The two Grand Slam winners left in the men's singles draw cruised to straight-set victories on Centre Court to book their spots in the quarterfinal round.

Djokovic and Federer sit on opposite sides of the bracket, so they would not see each other until the final. That reality became a bit clearer with the exit of Alexander Zverev.

Federer will have an advantage over Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz. Their fourth-round match was suspended by rain and it was the only round of 16 clash in the men's or women's draw to be pushed to Tuesday because of weather.

Over in the women's draw, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka defended their status as the top two seeds with victories.

Barty has been a regular at the quarterfinal stage over the last few years, while Sabalenka is in the final eight for the first time in her Grand Slam career.

A total of 13 seeded players will take part in the final eight. The women's quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, while the men will take the court next on Wednesday for the final eight.

Monday Wimbledon Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 17 Cristian Garin, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 Felix Auger Aliassime def. No. 4 Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics def. No. 5 Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

No. 6 Roger Federer def. No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. Ilya Ivashka, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 8 Roberto Batista Agut, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5

No. 25 Karen Khachanov def. Sebastian Korda, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8

Djokovic earned a spot in his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal and 12th in London with a straight-set victory over Cristian Garin.

Garin was outmatched in his second-ever fourth-round match at a Grand Slam. He fell in the same round to Medvedev at the French Open.

Djokovic has won 12 consecutive sets since dropping the opening frame to Jack Draper in the first round.

The next step in the top-seeded Serbian's title defense is a matchup with Marton Fucsovics, who he has beaten twice in a pair of head-to-head meetings.

Fucsovics delivered the upset of the day on the men's side, as he ousted No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in a five-set thriller.

Fucsovics rallied back from down a set to shutout Rublev in the fourth set, which shifted all of the momentum in his favor.

As the ATP Tour noted on Twitter, Fucsovics is the first Hungarian man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 30 years:

Tenth-ranked Denis Shapovalov and No. 25 seed Karen Khachanov will face off for the right to likely play Djokovic in the semifinal.

Shapovalov won a three-set match against fellow top-10 seed Roberto Batista Agut. Khachanov needed five sets and a few extra games to eliminate Sebastian Korda, who was the last American man in the draw.

Khachanov survived a wild fifth set in which there were 13 breaks of her serve. The Russian captured the final break of the match to secure passage into the final eight.

Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off in the other set quarterfinal matchup.

Berrettini carved out the easiest path to the final eight with four wins over unseeded players. He dropped one set on that run.

Auger-Aliassime landed his quarterfinal berth through a five-set win over Alexander Zverev. Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov are the first two Canadian men to appear in the final eight of a Grand Slam together.

Federer will wait another day to find out who is next foe is. The Swiss legend breezed past Lorenzo Sonego in the Centre Court finale on Monday.

Federer got stronger as the match went on. He lost six games in the second and third sets combined after winning the first set 7-5.

The 39-year-old will play in his 18th Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday. He is the oldest man to qualify for the final eight in tournament history.

Medvedev and Hurkacz had their match suspended in the fourth set. Medvedev has a two sets to one lead and Hurkacz leads by a game in the current set.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova, 7-5, 6-3

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 18 Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 21 Ons Jabeur def. No. 7 Iga Swiatek, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

No. 8 Karolina Pliskova def. Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 6-3

No. 19 Karolina Muchova def. No. 30 Paula Badosa, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

Viktorija Golubic def. No. 23 Madison Keys, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

No. 25 Angelique Kerber def. No. 20 Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-4

Barty reinforced her status as the favorite to win the women's draw by beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

Five of Barty's eight set victories in London have come by three games or more, including the second set on Monday.

The 2019 French Open winner qualified for her fourth quarterfinal in the last three years and she has an easy matchup on paper against either Emma Raducanu or Alja Tomljanovic ahead in the final eight.

Karolina Pliskova is the other seeded player that gets the benefit of taking on an unseeded foe in the next round.

The eighth-seeded Pliskova is a perfect 8-0 in sets over four rounds and she is back in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

Pliskova eliminated Liudmila Samsonova, who entered Monday on a 10-match winning streak that included victories over Jessica Pegula and Sloane Stephens.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys joined Pegula and Stephens on the list of American women to be eliminated from Wimbledon.

Gauff was knocked out in straight sets by Angelique Kerber, who is one of two Grand Slam champions left in the women's draw. Barty is the other.

Keys was upset by Viktorija Golubic, who plays Pliskova next, in straight sets. Golubic owns three consecutive wins over American players. She dropped a single set in four rounds.

The best match of the final eight should be between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka. Jabeur came back from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek, while Sabalenka battled through three sets to eliminate Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka's victory was significant for her because of her status in the women's draw. Prior to Monday, she had not made it to the final eight at any Grand Slam and had three fourth-round berths since 2017.