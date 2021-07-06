Trades to Help Get NBA's Best Superstars over the Top

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The absence of marquee talents, brought about by rampant injuries that led to early eliminations, defined these 2021 NBA playoffs.

A short offseason, a truncated schedule and bad luck contributed to no fewer than 10 All-Stars (plus Jamal Murray and Trae Young) going down during this postseason. We can't fix all those issues by cooking up a handful of trades, but maybe finding some high-end reinforcements could help big names that fell short.

The goal here is to get superstars the peer-level help they need to go from also-ran to contender.

The league year hasn't flipped yet, and trade constructions would be vastly different depending on the timing of their execution relative to the draft and free agency. For that reason, all of them should be viewed as conceptual, rather than down-to-the-dollar precise.

With that out of the way, let's pair up some big names in what'll hopefully produce a 2022 postseason littered with luminous stars.