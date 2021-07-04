Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2021 MLB All-Star Roster

0 of 8

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Now that the starters and reserves for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have all been revealed, we have a complete picture of the rosters for the first Midsummer Classic in two years.

So, let's look at some key takeaways via a good ol' fashioned game of "winners and losers."

We've chosen four of each, and they cover a variety of storylines. Validation for players and teams? Yup. Surprising selections? You betcha. Notable snubs? Not to be ignored.

And so on. We'll start with takes on the starters and end with takes for the reserves.