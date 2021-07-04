Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waive-Wire Adds for Week 14

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waive-Wire Adds for Week 14July 4, 2021
The bats across Major League Baseball have begun to heat up with spin rates dropping for pitchers.
Over the next week, the in-form hitters across baseball will make a push to improve the positions of their respective teams ahead of the All-Star break.
The Milwaukee Brewers are the team everyone wants to emulate, as they are 30-10 in the past 40 games. Milwaukee received increased production out of Christian Yelich, but its role players have been vital as well.
Keston Hiura has been one of the pleasant surprises at the plate during the Brewers' run. Hiura was sent down to Triple-A at one point of the season but now is consistently reaching base.
Hiura is one of a few in-form hitters who should be considered off the fantasy baseball waiver wire in the next week to help you win the final matchup before the All-Star break.
Keston Hiura, 1B/2B, Milwaukee
In the past week, Hiura raised his batting average from .137 to .169.
The Milwaukee infielder reached base with a hit in all but one contest in that span, and his success at the plate is a welcome sight after he struggled to make clear contact in the first two months.
He was replaced at first base by Daniel Vogelbach, but he received a second chance when Vogelbach went on the 10-day injured list. Hiura reintroduced himself with a bang, as he hit three home runs over the final seven days of June. Two of those long balls came at Coors Field.
If Hiura continues to reach base, he will be a valuable part of the Milwaukee order beneath Yelich, Avisail Garcia and Willy Adames.
Although he has primarily played first base this season, Hiura carries eligibility at second base in Yahoo fantasy leagues as well.
That versatility, combined with the hot run at the plate, should put more eyes on Hiura in leagues in which he is still available off the waiver wire.
Adam Duvall, OF, Miami
It is surprising to see someone with Adam Duvall's power numbers rostered in a little more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Duvall has 18 home runs and 56 RBI for the Miami Marlins, and he is one of the best pickups available on the waiver wire.
The outfielder finished June with a 3-for-5 performance against Philadelphia and had nine home runs and 23 RBI during the month.
Duvall's .221 batting average is far from impressive, but in some fantasy leagues, that is not used as a statistic with on-base percentage and OPS as better options.
Duvall has a .745 OPS, which is not as high as it was during his past two seasons in Atlanta, but it is still a respectable number.
If anything, Duvall should be added for his power potential. He has one of the best bats in the Miami order and can get hot for a few home runs in a week in an instant.
Andrew Vaughn, OF, Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn has been on a tear over the past week.
The Chicago White Sox outfielder has four multi-hit games in his past five appearances and drove in five runs during that stretch.
Vaughn is an alternative to Duvall in the outfield since he has a much lower roster percentage and weaker overall totals. He has eight home runs and 22 RBI in 215 at-bats with a .247 batting average and .748 OPS.
If anything, Vaughn is worth the pickup until the All-Star break hits because he found a good run of form.
Vaughn's overall totals may not warrant a season-long addition, but if you have some struggling outfield bats or players on the injured list, he could be a solid streamer over the next seven days.
