Fantasy Baseball 2021: Pickups and MLB Waive-Wire Adds for Week 14

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The bats across Major League Baseball have begun to heat up with spin rates dropping for pitchers.

Over the next week, the in-form hitters across baseball will make a push to improve the positions of their respective teams ahead of the All-Star break.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the team everyone wants to emulate, as they are 30-10 in the past 40 games. Milwaukee received increased production out of Christian Yelich, but its role players have been vital as well.

Keston Hiura has been one of the pleasant surprises at the plate during the Brewers' run. Hiura was sent down to Triple-A at one point of the season but now is consistently reaching base.

Hiura is one of a few in-form hitters who should be considered off the fantasy baseball waiver wire in the next week to help you win the final matchup before the All-Star break.