Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer, Coco Gauff Wins Headline Saturday's Results

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The winningest man in Wimbledon history earned his seventh consecutive trip into the second week in London on Saturday.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer needed four sets to get past Cameron Norrie, who received plenty of support against the fan favorite from his home crowd.

Federer was one of seven seeded men to advance to the fourth round with a win on Saturday. All of the round-of-16 matches will be played on "Manic Monday" at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Over in the women's draw, Coco Gauff has risen in stature on the grass courts in her last two appearances at Wimbledon. The American teenager breezed into the fourth round with her third straight-set win in a row.

Gauff broke on to the Grand Slam stage with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon two years ago. She faces Angelique Kerber on Monday with a chance to clinch her second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal berth.

Gauff will play in one of five seeded matchups in the women's round of 16, but none of those matches may receive as much attention as the unseeded affair involving Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu continued to capture the hearts of the British crowd by winning her third straight match in her first Wimbledon main draw.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Men's Singles

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 32 Marin Cilic, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. No. 31 Taylor Fritz, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 6 Roger Federer def. No. 29 Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. Aljaz Bedene, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz def. Alexander Bublik, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Nick Kyrgios, 2-6, 6-1 (retired)

No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego def. James Duckworth, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Ilya Ivashka def. Jordan Thompson, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Federer navigated his toughest test of the first three rounds on Saturday.

Norrie is in the best form of his career and he had the backing of the Centre Court crowd that typically aligns with Federer when the Swiss plays.

Norrie put up a massive fight in the first two sets, but he was unable to get a set off Federer until the third frame.

Federer shook off the challenge from the No. 29 seed and captured the fourth set by the same two-game margin he won the opening two sets by.

Federer's next opponent is Lorenzo Sonego, who reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the second time in his career.

The round-of-16 opponents have one head-to-head meeting from Roland Garros in 2019. Federer won that match in straight sets.

If Federer defeats Sonego, he will have a difficult path in front of him in each of the following rounds. Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev both played well on their way to the fourth round, while Daniil Medvedev rallied from down two sets to advance.

Berrettini cruised in three sets over Aljaz Bedene and he should be heavily favored to eliminate unseeded Ilya Ivashka in the fourth round.

Zverev owns a 3-0 head-to-head advantage over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian will be on better rest after he played two sets against Nick Kyrgios, who retired due to an injury.

Zverev worked into a fourth-set tiebreak to dispense of American Taylor Fritz, whose loss left Sebastian Korda as the lone American left in the men's draw.

Medvedev went from the brink of elimination to a fourth-round position against Marin Cilic in the final match of the afternoon.

The second-seeded Russian created momentum for himself in the third set by beating Cilic 6-3. He won four of the final five games of the third set to flip the match on its head.

Medvedev completed his comeback in dominant fashion in the fifth set. He won the first five games of the set and finished off the No. 32 seed on his fourth match point.

With one more win, Medvedev would set up a quarterfinal showdown with Federer. He plays Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 7-5

No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova def. Anastasija Sevastova, 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-5

No. 19 Karolina Muchova def. No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 7-5, 6-3

No. 20 Coco Gauff def. Kaja Juvan, 6-3, 6-3

No. 25 Angelique Kerber def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1

No. 30 Paula Badosa def. Magda Linette, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Emma Raducanu def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 7-5

Alja Tomljanovic def. Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Gauff set up her first-career showdown with Kerber through her straight-set victory on Saturday.

The 17-year-old has not lost a set yet in London. She fell in a single set over her first three rounds in 2019.

Gauff was eliminated by Simona Halep in 2019 and this year she faces Kerber, who is one of the most experienced players left in the women's field.

In fact, Kerber is one of four previous Grand Slam winners in the final 16 of the women's draw. She looked like every bit of a champion in the second and third sets against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She outscored the unseeded player 12-1 in those sets.

If Gauff gets past Kerber, she will have an easier path to the semifinals than she did when the draw was released. No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were both knocked out of the section above hers.

In the best-case scenario, Gauff would face top seed Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals. Barty looked strong in her two-set victory over Katerina Siniakova.

Barty faces French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova in the round of 16. That could be the match of the round on the women's side.

The winner of that match will face either Raducanu or Alja Tomljanovic. Raducanu is the feel-good story of the tournament, as she moved on in straight sets for the third straight round.

The 18-year-old entered the Wimbledon draw as a wild-card and had not played in a Grand Slam singles draw prior to the tournament.

Raducanu and Tomljanovic will play in the only match of unseeded players in the round of 16. There were two unseeded round-of-16 women's matches at the French Open and none at the Australian Open.