Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 15

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 15July 2, 2021
"Stomach stuff" can mean a lot of different things, surely none of them good.
For San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell, stomach stuff meant missing his scheduled start on Tuesday and winding up on the injured list.
In other words, injuries remain the absolute worst. For glass-empty fantasy managers, there are injured players and players who aren't injured yet. It's extreme pessimism, sure, but anyone who has had their lineup peppered with red "IL" designations knows the feeling.
Luckily, the waiver wire offers some form of relief from the problematic presence of the injury bug. If your lineup mainstays are hurting, give these three streamers—available in 40-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—serious consideration for Week 15.
Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers (24 Percent Rostered)
While the process of moving to a new state can be a hassle, the result can be invigorating.
It's the chance to start fresh. Past baggage can be left behind, and if you need a total reset, you can reinvent yourself.
Just ask Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames. When he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to Milwaukee in late May, he arrived in the Badger State with an anemic .197/.254/.371 slash line and five homers with 15 RBI across 41 games. Entering Thursday night, his 37-game output with the Brewers featured a .280/.362/.523 slash along with seven homers and 28 RBI.
Considering he's just 25 years old, this could be less of a hot streak and more a young player making tangible skill improvementsk. He might be worth keeping around for the long haul, but even if he isn't, he should be worth having for a seven-game slate against the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds.
Tony Gonsolin, SP/RP, Los Angeles Dodgers (56 Percent Rostered)
Taking a flier on Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin is simultaneously a leap of faith and a logical move to make.
On the former, he has yet to throw five innings this season and hasn't tossed more than 81 pitches in any of his four starts. On the latter, he's a pitcher who had some prospect pedigree in recent years, owns a 2.81 ERA and plays for arguably the most talented team in baseball.
Still not convinced he's worth a Week 15 roster spot? Well, how about this: He's in line to make two starts against the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Marlins can't score (28th in total runs). The Diamondbacks strike out a bunch (ninth) and don't make a ton of contact (22nd in batting average).
So, whether you're playing the matchups, the great team behind him, the sub-3.00 ERA or some combination of the three, you should be playing Gonsolin in this two-start week.
Hunter Renfroe, OF, Boston Red Sox (43 Percent Rostered)
If you've ever rostered Hunter Renfroe for a good chunk of the season, you know all about the ebbs and flows with his production.
But a weekly streamer is exactly what the name implies—your commitment doesn't need to last longer than the week. With Renfroe, that means you can take advantage of his hot streaks and cut him loose before the inevitable frigid spell strikes.
The iron is red-hot right now, so feel free to make the investment. Entering Thursday night, Renfroe was hitting .346 with a .390 on-base percentage, five home runs and 16 RBI over his last 14 games. During Thursday's 15-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals, he went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.
His hot bat should play again in Week 15 with his Boston Red Sox set for three games each against the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.