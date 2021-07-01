Red Sox's Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have built a three-game lead in the AL East standings thanks to a five-game winning streak that includes a sweep of the rival New York Yankees.

A year after finishing behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East cellar, they are bona fide contenders that will undoubtedly be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle ahead of the deadline.

The biggest addition of the summer could be the return of Chris Sale, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but there are other items on the shopping list, namely:

First baseman

Versatile veteran

Starting pitching depth

Ahead we've highlighted one potential trade target from each of those categories who could find his way on to the Red Sox roster in the coming weeks.