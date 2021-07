Red Sox's Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

2 of 3

Joe Puetz/Associated Press

The Red Sox are the team that made Brock Holt an All-Star and household name, and they are once again valuing defensive versatility as much as any team in baseball.

Enrique Hernandez, Danny Santana, Marwin Gonzalez and Michael Chavis have been lining up all over the field. The trouble is, outside of Hernandez, who has served as the team's primary leadoff hitter, no one from that group has produced much of anything offensively.

Adam Frazier is in the midst of a breakout season offensively, and while he's serving as his the Pittsburgh Pirates' primary second baseman, he has also seen regular time at the corner outfield spots in his career.

The 29-year-old is hitting .326/.395/.465 and he ranks among the NL leaders in hits (98, second), doubles (24, second), OPS+ (139, ninth).

He would likely see the bulk of his action in left field with the Red Sox but would also provide an alternative at second base when Hernandez is manning center field.

With another year of arbitration eligibility, a team-friendly $4.3 million salary and All-Star-caliber production, he won't come cheap. However, he would be a huge addition to an already potent Boston lineup.