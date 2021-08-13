4-Star Athlete Prospect Deyon Bouie Flips Commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M

Zach Blostein, 247Sports

Class of 2022 4-star athlete prospect Deyon Bouie announced his intention to attend Texas A&M on Friday:

Bouie initially announced his intent to attend Georgia before decommitting in June. He then reopened his recruitment.

"I am blessed and appreciative of all the offers and opportunities that Georgia has offered," Bouie said in a social media post in June. "However, I believe I committed too early before I could explore all my other opportunities."

247Sports ranks Bouie as the No. 30 player in the 2022 class, sitting first among athletes.

Listed at 5'11" and 185 pounds, Bouie ascended to stardom at Bainbridge High School with his blazing speed. He's a true athlete, capable of potentially playing both sides of the ball.

It's likely his best chance at true stardom is taking on a Tyreek Hill-esque role, taking advantage of his downfield skills.