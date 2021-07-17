Dodgers' Mookie Betts Leaves Game vs. Rockies Because of Hip Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts suffered a hip irritation on Saturday night during the team's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, manager Dave Roberts announced.

Betts has solidified himself as one of MLB's best players over the past handful of years, earning four All-Star selections, an AL MVP and a World Series title during his time with the Boston Red Sox and helping lead the Dodgers to a championship during his first season in L.A. last year.

He's posted an .846 OPS with 13 home runs and seven stolen bases in 80 games so far in 2021.

The 28-year-old Tennessee native has remained mostly durable throughout his career, including four seasons with at least 145 games played. He's been sidelined a few times this year with minor ailments such as shoulder soreness and a forearm injury.

Matt Beaty should get the first crack to join the starting lineup if Betts is sidelined for an extended period of time. Zach McKinstry and Chris Taylor are other options for extra playing time in the Los Angeles outfield.

The Dodgers feature one of the league's deepest batting orders, so they should be able to continue putting up runs at a solid clip. That said, Betts will be a crucial cog in the lineup if they're going to make a serious repeat bid come playoff time.