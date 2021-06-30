Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 13

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 13June 30, 2021
We do not typically associate Coors Field with dominant pitching performances, but the Colorado Rockies pitching staff has put together some nice outings throughout the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
German Marquez became the latest Rockies hurler to deliver a gem at home with his eight-inning, no-hit bid on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Unfortunately for most fantasy baseball players, Marquez is not widely available on the waiver wire, but you can use that same thought process to add another one of Colorado's starters.
Jon Gray recently returned from the 10-day injured list, and he achieved a similar level of success pitching in his own ballpark.
Gray draws a start against the Pirates on Wednesday, which could be the catalyst to a higher roster percentage in Yahoo leagues over the next few weeks.
Gray is one of a handful of fantasy baseball sleepers worth considering in Week 13 to either finish off a head-to-head matchup with a victory or to build depth for the coming weeks.
Ranking Fantasy Baseball Sleepers for Week 13
10. Keston Hiura, 1B, Milwaukee
9. Jose Alvarado, RP, Philadelphia
8. Harold Ramirez, OF, Cleveland
7. Brendan Rodgers, 2B/SS, Colorado
6. Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee
5. Kyle Muller, SP, Atlanta
4. Steven Duggar, OF, San Francisco
3. Jose Cisnero, RP, Detroit
2. Zach Thompson, SP, Miami
1. Jon Gray, SP, Colorado
Gray is a much better pitcher at Coors Field than he is away from it.
On the surface, that does not seem to make much sense since we associate that ballpark with home runs in every game.
Gray is 4-2 with a 3.25 ERA in eight home starts. He is 0-4 with a 5.32 ERA in five appearances away from Denver.
Gray gets a shot to improve his home splits on Wednesday against the dreadful Pirates offense that failed to score in its first two games of the series.
The right-handed hurler returned from the IL on June 25 to throw five scoreless innings on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.
If he improves off that start, Gray could produce one of the best outings on Wednesday's entire MLB slate.
Gray will likely not be at home for his next appearance, but it could come on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Since he has two favorable matchups ahead, Gray is close to a must-add starter before the All-Star break.
Zach Thompson, SP, Miami
Zach Thompson put together a strong run of four starts in the Miami Marlins rotation to warrant a waiver-wire selection.
The 27-year-old right-hander conceded three earned runs off 12 hits over 18 innings against some of the toughest hitters in the league.
Thompson earned wins over Atlanta and Washington and turned in decent outings versus Boston and the Chicago Cubs.
Thompson has only gone past the fifth inning once in the four outings, but he is still worth an addition because of the stability he brings to the mound.
He carries a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP that could be vital in dropping your team's overall totals in both categories over a week-long matchup.
Thompson gets his second crack at the Atlanta lineup on Friday. He allowed four hits in five scoreless innings against his team's National League East rival on June 12.
Even if you do not like the matchup, Thompson could be worth stashing for the second half of the season in case your pitching roster gets thinner because of injuries.
