Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 13

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

We do not typically associate Coors Field with dominant pitching performances, but the Colorado Rockies pitching staff has put together some nice outings throughout the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

German Marquez became the latest Rockies hurler to deliver a gem at home with his eight-inning, no-hit bid on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Unfortunately for most fantasy baseball players, Marquez is not widely available on the waiver wire, but you can use that same thought process to add another one of Colorado's starters.

Jon Gray recently returned from the 10-day injured list, and he achieved a similar level of success pitching in his own ballpark.

Gray draws a start against the Pirates on Wednesday, which could be the catalyst to a higher roster percentage in Yahoo leagues over the next few weeks.

Gray is one of a handful of fantasy baseball sleepers worth considering in Week 13 to either finish off a head-to-head matchup with a victory or to build depth for the coming weeks.