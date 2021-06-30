5 NHL Teams Best Positioned to Win the Offseason

0 of 5

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

With the 2021 Stanley Cup Final underway, the NHL's offseason period is just around the corner. The non-playoff teams and those eliminated from the postseason are already making their preparations for 2021-22.

This season's top teams will attempt to find ways to maintain their current rosters. Those that struggled during the season or failed to reach the Stanley Cup Final will explore their options in the trade and free-agent markets.

Many general managers could take a page from the teams that did well during the previous offseason. The Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens made moves that led to their regular-season and postseason success this year.

The teams on the following list are in the best position to improve their lineups and win the offseason. Salary-cap space, position in the 2021 NHL draft and depth in trade assets factored into this compilation.