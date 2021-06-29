Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams' Injury, Federer's Win Headline Tuesday Results

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Two of the matches on Centre Court at Wimbledon were marred by injury retirements on Tuesday.

Serena Williams had the more notable injury exit from the two matches, as she failed to complete the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an issue caused by the damp grass surface.

In the prior match, Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire after a four-set battle with Roger Federer.

Mannarino got the best of the legendary champion for parts of the match, but he was unable to put the Swiss to the test in a deciding fifth set.

In the first match on Centre Court, women's singles No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets by Carla Suarez Navarro.

Barty prevailed in three sets, but it was far from the easy first-round match that most top seeds have at Grand Slams.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev lost a combined one set over in the men's singles draw to kick off their respective tournaments. Both players will pay close attention to Federer over the next week-and-a-half since they all reside in the bottom half of the men's draw.

The first round will continue on Wednesday after a handful of matches on Tuesday were suspended due to darkness. Some players still have not made it on the court because of the delays caused by Monday's inclement weather.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Men's Singles

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

No. 6 Roger Federer def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 6-2 (retired)

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman def. Benoit Paire, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

No. 10 Denis Shapovalov def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz def. Lorenzo Musetti, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1

Sebastian Korda def. No. 15 Alex De Minaur, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5)

No. 22 Dan Evans def. Feliciano Lopez, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 7-5

No. 26 Fabio Fognini def. Albert Ramos Vinolas, 7-6, (7-4), 6-2, 6-4

Federer and Mannarino went back and fourth over four sets, but unfortunately the thrilling finale was taken away from them after the Frenchman was forced to retire.

Mannarino suffered the injury during the fourth set. Despite his best attempts to continue, he was unable to move on to the fifth set.

The Frenchman had the eight-time Wimbledon on the ropes after the third set, but a slip on the damp grass, which took on rain during Monday's play, cost him a run at the No. 6 seed.

Federer, who himself had to withdraw from the French Open in the road back from a knee injury, can use Tuesday's match as a motivator despite the final result.

Federer did not play up to his typical high standard in the second and third sets and he has a potentially difficult matchup with another French veteran, Richard Gasquet, coming up in the second round.

The sixth-seeded Swiss did catch a break thanks to the weather, as most of the other first-round matches in his section of the draw have not been played yet.

If Federer reaches the second week, he would run into Medvedev in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Russian fought through his own battle against Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday.

Medvedev narrowly avoided a fifth set, as he took down Struff in a fourth-set tiebreak after falling in the third set.

Zverev looked like the best player of the three top seeds in action on Tuesday. He blew past Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

Zverev may end up with the biggest advantage in the bottom half of the draw since six seeds in the two sections of his quarter have not played yet in London.

American Sebastian Korda produced Tuesday's biggest upset. He eliminated No. 15 Alex De Minaur in four sets. He won the first two sets and finished off the Australian in a fourth-set tiebreak.

Korda's win extended an incredible week for his family. His sister, Nelly, won the Women's PGA Championship over the weekend. His other sister, Jessica, took 15th in that tournament.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-1, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 6 Serena Williams, 3-3 (retired)

No. 8 Karolina Pliskova def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-4

No. 13 Elise Mertens def. Harriet Dart, 6-1, 6-3

No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova def. Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-2

No. 15 Maria Sakkari def. Arantxa Rus, 6-1, 6-1

Marta Kostyuk def. No. 17 Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ons Jabeur def. Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 6-1

No. 22 Jessica Pegula def. Carolina Garcia, 6-3, 6-1

No. 25 Angelique Kerber def. Nina Stojanovic, 6-4, 6-3

No. 26 Petra Martic def. Varvara Gracheva, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3

Tereza Martincova def. No. 28 Allison Riske, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Shortly after Mannarino suffered his injury on Centre Court, Williams was forced out of the first set of her match due to a similar slip.

Williams left the court to a standing ovation at 3-3 in the first set after the pain increased from a slip on the baseline.

Williams became the second top-10 seed to exit the women's draw in the first two days of the tournament. No. 10 seed Petra Kvitova was upset on Monday.

Barty almost joined them, but she rallied back from a second-set tiebreak loss to win the third set 6-1 over Suarez Navarro.

With Williams out and Simona Halep dealing with an injury that forced her out before the tournament started, this could be Barty's best-ever chance to win on the grass.

Barty has not advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon in her singles career. She has a French Open win and three straight quarterfinal berths at the Australian Open on her resume.

The 2019 French Open champion could be in line for a fourth-round showdown with the recent winner in Paris. No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova continued her fantastic form with a straight-set win over Clara Tauson.

A potential Barty-Krejcikova match was made more likely by Kiki Bertens' first-round exit at the hands of Marta Kostyuk.

Those three seeded women should be at an advantage over other players in the top half of the draw. Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu are among the women still waiting to play their first-round matches.