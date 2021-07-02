Predicting the Fate of the NFL's Young QBs in Prove-It Years Entering 2021

8 of 8

Jameis Winston has been in the league longer than all the other quarterbacks on this list, but he's going into his age-27 term with a chance at a career rebirth.

Winston came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He racked up big numbers and threw a lot of interceptions in his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2019, he led the league in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30).

Last offseason, the Buccaneers chose efficiency and a winning pedigree in Tom Brady over Winston, who ultimately signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston sat behind Drew Brees for a year, and he hopes to become the now-retired quarterback's successor. First, the seventh-year veteran must beat Taysom Hill for the starting job.

As a prototypical pocket-passing quarterback with 70 starts on his resume, Winston should have an advantage over Hill, who's not an accomplished passer with just four regular-season starts under center.

Winston should benefit from playing under head coach Sean Payton. Since 2019, the Saints' head coach and offensive play-caller has gone 8-1 with Teddy Bridgewater and Hill as fill-ins for Brees.

Winston will have a dynamic pass-catching running back in Alvin Kamara, who has at least 81 receptions in all four of his seasons. He can also target Michael Thomas, who's a sure-handed wideout with a 77.6 percent catch rate.

New Orleans can open up the playbook with Winston's strong arm. We saw a glimpse of that on a trick play that resulted in a 56-yard touchdown reception for wideout Tre'Quan Smith in the team's playoff matchup against the Buccaneers.

Winston's experience will help him claim the starting job, and his arm talent should keep the Saints offense viable in 2021. If that's the case, he'll earn another contract in New Orleans.



Projection: Winston signs a short-term extension in 2022.

