Every MLB Contender's Secret Weapon in 2021

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

1. Boston Red Sox (52-32): LHP Josh Taylor

Mainly thanks to the three-headed monster of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox offense has done a fine job of covering for the team's inconsistent starting pitching. But the bullpen also deserves its share of credit, as it hasn't just been the Matt Barnes show in 2021.

In particular, slider maestro Josh Taylor has quietly become one of baseball's most effective relievers by way of 25 straight scoreless appearances since April 30. He's even mastered right-handed batters in this span, holding them to a .088 average with just one extra-base hit.

2. Tampa Bay Rays (47-36): RHP Collin McHugh

Though the Rays haven't had the easiest of times on either side of a 24-5 stretch between May 13 and June 14, they're hanging in there because their run prevention is all sorts of good. They're notably excelling on defense, where outfielder Brett Phillips is an overlooked gem.

Even still, we've gotta give it up for Collin McHugh. After opting out of playing in 2020, the former Houston Astro has emerged from an iffy April to rack up a 0.36 ERA in a swingman role—i.e., his 14 appearances cover 25.1 innings and contain three starts and two games finished—since the start of May.

3. Toronto Blue Jays (43-38): C Reese McGuire

As they co-lead MLB with 123 home runs and are scoring 5.2 runs per game, it's all about offense for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading the way with an MVP-caliber season, though the contributions of Teoscar Hernandez, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette must not be overlooked.

For that matter, Reese McGuire has been huge for Toronto/Dunedin/Buffalo of late. He's started 15 times and appeared in 18 overall games since June 11 and has hit .377 in the process. Thus has he brought stability to a catching corps that had been on shaky ground.

4. New York Yankees (41-40): RHP Nestor Cortes Jr.

Things are, uh, not going well for the Yankees these days. Their offense is simply too reliant on power for its own good, while their pitching staff is marred by a lack of starting depth beneath Gerrit Cole and a suddenly meltdown-prone Aroldis Chapman.

But hey, at least Nestor Cortes Jr. has been opening eyes as a multi-inning reliever of late. He's made six appearances since June 4 and turned in a 0.64 ERA and 18 more strikeouts than walks over 14 innings. And as Shohei Ohtani can attest, Cortes has gotten by less with power and more so with craft.

Non-Contender Shoutout: RHP Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Even though Tyler Wells was a veritable punching bag through May, his electric fastball-slider combination gave the impression that maybe he could break out as a shutdown reliever.

Sure enough, he's coming off a month of June in which he allowed only two runs with 18 strikeouts and no walks in 10 appearances that spanned 14.1 innings. If he stays on that track, the rookie will be a fixture in Baltimore's bullpen for years to come.