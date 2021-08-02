Richaun Holmes Re-Signs with Kings with 4-Year, $55M Contract in Free Agency

Randall Benton/Associated Press

Richaun Holmes and the Sacramento Kings agreed to a four-year, $55 million contract Monday.

Holmes' agency, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, reported the news to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who also noted the deal includes a player option and trade kicker.

Holmes' agent, Pedro Power, landed the deal with Sacramento on Monday evening, per Charania.

Holmes spent the last two seasons with the Kings, emerging as one of the sport's best bargain contracts. Playing on a two-year, $9.7 million deal, Holmes started 99 of his 106 appearances in Sacramento while putting up high-efficiency numbers on the interior.

He averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, blasting his previous career high with 6.1 win shares in the process. While his lack of ability to stretch the floor limits his ceiling, Holmes is a solid rim protector who averaged a career-high 1.6 blocks per game.

The two-year stint in Sacramento made Holmes one of the most coveted bigs on the free-agent market.

"I'm looking forward to the summer, looking forward to the opportunity, and it's going to be a blessing," Holmes said of free agency. "It's definitely an exciting time for me for my family. And I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking forward to it."

It'll be interesting to see how Holmes makes the transition from League Pass treasure to properly compensated NBA player. The higher salary comes with significantly higher expectations, though the Kings would almost certainly be satisfied if Holmes can simply copy his production level from the last two seasons.

Holmes regularly put up solid per-minute numbers in previous stops with the Sixers and Suns, so his ascent in Sacramento proved he can maintain the production over a larger sample.

As long as Holmes is allowed to stay in his lane and isn't expected to veer into three-launching territory, this deal should work out fine.