NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2021 Lottery Teams

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2021 Lottery TeamsJune 29, 2021
The 2021 NBA draft, scheduled for July 29, is rapidly approaching. Last week's draft lottery determined the early first-round order, with the Detroit Pistons landing the first overall selection.
The Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors will round out the four "lottery" selections.
While we know which teams will be picking at the top of Round 1, predicting the draft isn't quite as straightforward as matching teams and prospects. Trades could severely alter teams' plans over the next few weeks, if not their draft positioning altogether.
As is always the case this time of year, the NBA trade market is buzzing. Here, we'll examine the latest bits of trade intel involving this year's lottery teams.
Pistons Not Locked on Cade Cunningham at No. 1
Even before the lottery, Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham appeared to be the prize at No. 1. Now that the Pistons own the selection, Cunningham to Detroit may seem like a foregone conclusion for some. However, the Pistons aren't going to lock into that choice before the draft actually arrives.
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said that trading the No. 1 pick is "an option," according to Ron Beard of the Detroit News.
The Pistons could also consider other prospects with their top pick—and theoretically, a trade could ensue.
"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," The Athletic's James Edwards III recently wrote.
If the Pistons are as high on a prospect like Green or Mobley as they are on Cunningham, trading down a spot or two could be incredibly beneficial. In theory, Detroit could land additional capital for its rebuild while still getting a potential building block for the future.
Of course, for this plan to work, a team like Houston or Cleveland would have to heavily covet Cunningham and be willing to move up to the top of the draft to get him.
Rockets Could Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Veteran Talent
The Rockets landed the No. 2 pick in the draft, but there's no guarantee that they'll actually use the selection. Before the draft lottery, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ClutchFans), indicated that Houston could use a top-four pick to chase veteran talent.
"Very aggressive in perhaps putting those picks in trades to bring back young veterans or All-Star-level players to accelerate their rebuild," Wojnarowski said.
Houston has done nothing to dispel the notion that it could indeed trade the No. 2 selection.
"We have to figure out if drafting is the right thing," general manager Rafael Stone said, per Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire. "The easiest way to make a mistake is predetermining what you will do."
While there will assuredly be a premier prospect available at No. 2, the Rockets are wise not to dismiss trade options before the draft. Houston lacks centerpieces, and if the right veteran fell into its lap, a trade could expedite the rebuilding process.
Cavaliers Considering Collin Sexton Trade
While the Cavaliers may not be looking to trade out of the No. 3 slot, they are reportedly interested in moving one of their current young players. According to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. Cleveland is weighing the possibility of moving guard Collin Sexton.
"According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton," Woo wrote. "Sexton, 22, is extension-eligible this summer, averaged 24.3 points per game last season, and appears likely to seek a maximum contract."
Sexton, the eighth pick in the 2018 draft, has shown promise for the Cavs but has not yet emerged as a franchise cornerstone. According to Woo, Cleveland would be willing to move him for financial flexibility.
According to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, however, the Cavs may have better luck dealing center Jarrett Allen instead.
"Sexton's agent will probably push for a maximum contract," Pluto wrote. "That could hurt his trade value. Most good teams view Sexton as a Lou Williams, instant-offense player off the bench. Allen is rated higher by most teams."
At any rate, Cleveland appears poised to engage in a sign-and-trade with one young player at some point this offseason.
Pascal Siakam a Name to Watch on Trade Front
While there's no definitive indication that the Raptors are looking to move forward Pascal Siakam, the 27-year-old has been mentioned as a possible trade target for another team.
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors are looking to acquire veteran talent, with Siakam as a possible option.
"The Warriors now have the seventh and 14th picks plus last year's second overall pick, James Wiseman, and there is a widespread expectation that the Warriors will use No. 7 and Wiseman, in particular, to seek more immediate upgrades to the roster. One name to watch: Pascal Siakam," Hollinger wrote.
Such a trade could make sense for Toronto, which may be rebuilding without Kyle Lowry this season. Lowry was not dealt ahead of the trade deadline and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
If Hollinger is accurate, moving Siakam could potentially set up the Raptors with two top-seven selections and a promising if unpolished player in Wiseman. That's a solid bit of capital with which to jump-start the rebuilding process.