NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2021 Lottery Teams

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Even before the lottery, Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham appeared to be the prize at No. 1. Now that the Pistons own the selection, Cunningham to Detroit may seem like a foregone conclusion for some. However, the Pistons aren't going to lock into that choice before the draft actually arrives.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said that trading the No. 1 pick is "an option," according to Ron Beard of the Detroit News.

The Pistons could also consider other prospects with their top pick—and theoretically, a trade could ensue.

"Sources tell me that Jalen Green and Evan Mobley are also in strong consideration for Detroit," The Athletic's James Edwards III recently wrote.

If the Pistons are as high on a prospect like Green or Mobley as they are on Cunningham, trading down a spot or two could be incredibly beneficial. In theory, Detroit could land additional capital for its rebuild while still getting a potential building block for the future.

Of course, for this plan to work, a team like Houston or Cleveland would have to heavily covet Cunningham and be willing to move up to the top of the draft to get him.