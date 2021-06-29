NRFI Night in America: Hammer Locks and Some Mean Leans

Associated Press

Tonight and every Tuesday during the MLB season is NRFI Night in America, and we are on fire.

What's an NRFI? It's a baseball betting proposition that stands for "no-run first inning," in which you bet there will be zero runs scored in the first frame. (Unless you're betting a YRFI—yes-run first inning.)

2021 NRFI record: 109-66 (62.3%)

109-66 (62.3%) 2021 YRFI record: 24-24 (50.0%)

As posted on Twitter @TroyHermo.

What a bad few weeks it has been for NRFI nation. Went 1-5 on this column's picks last week. It's been nearly impossible to cap the games now that sticky stuff has been banned. Some pitchers have tailed off, and the confidence of a nation betting on six outs has never been lower (at least not this season).

But...even in the darkest of times, I still believe we can find value on any card. The numbers and my new stat sheet, "The Map" (which can be found at my Twitter) still can find winners even in this market.

Let's dive in with three NRFIs and two YRFIs. It's NRFI night in America. America's game. America's bet. Six outs, no runs, all glory. The quickest way to a baseball betting payday.

Hermo tip when betting NRFIs: If the first-inning draw has better juice, always take it. You are a smart sports investor, and you don't fall for traps. First-inning draw is essentially a NRFI, and you get more coverage in case it ends 1-1. Better juice, too? It's a no-brainer. Always check. Make the books do their jobs. Take advantage of mistakes.



You all know what to do and where to go by now. Every Tuesday, I'll sift through the first-inning stats and hitter analysis to give the best plays available on the card. You can also follow my daily plays in the B/R Betting community section. Odds for every NRFI line can be found on DraftKings.

NRFI Night in America: The Hermo Hammer Plays

2-Unit NRFI Play: Chicago Cubs (Zach Davies) at Milwaukee Brewers (Brandon Woodruff) -121

The Hermo map:

Zach Davies Pitcher Stats Brandon Woodruff 5-4 (4.31) 2021 Record (ERA) 6-3 (1.89) 4.14 (139) Career 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 3.34 (62) 4.46 Carrer Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.05 2.25 (12) 2020 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 0.69 (13) 4.58 2020 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 3.69 7-5 2020 NRFI Record 12-1 3.38 (16) 2021 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 4.80 (15) 4.12 2021 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.06 13-3 2021 NRFI Record 11-4 1.13 (8)/5.63 (8) 2021 Home/Away 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 2.57 (7)/6.75 (8) 4.15 (8)/4.50 (8) 2021 Home/Away ERA (GS) 2.32 (7)/1.55 (8) N/A ERA vs. Opponent 3.06 N/A NRFI Record vs. Opponent 8-1 4.65 Ballpark ERA 3.48

The Scoop

Brandon Woodruff's 4.80 first-inning ERA doesn't tell the whole story. That is inflated by a Coors Field stinker in which he gave up five runs. Happens to the best pitchers. He is 11-4 on the year, including 3-0 versus the Cubs.

Woodruff's numbers against the top five Cubs batters make me like this one even more:

Joc Pederson: 3-for-8 (.375), 2 HR

Kris Bryant: 2-for-20 (.100), 0 HR

Anthony Rizzo: 3-for-20 (.150), 0 HR

Javier Baez: 1- for- 16 (.063), 0 HR

16 (.063), 0 HR Willson Contreras: 1- for- 10 (.100), 0 HR

10 (.100), 0 HR Joc is the only one we have to worry about, and he was 2-for-18 (.111) over the past seven days going into Monday's game.

Zach Davies is set to face his old team the Brewers for the first time. See it as a revenge game.

He's been pitching great and is coming off the Cubs' combined no-hitter.

He's shut out his side of the first inning 10 times in a row.

He's in form, and if we can get a good under umpire matchup, I will like this play even more.

1-Unit NRFI Play: Tampa Bay (Rich Hill) at Washington Nationals (Joe Ross)

The map:

Rich Hill Pitcher Stats Joe Ross 6-2 (3.52) 2021 Record (ERA) 4-7 (4.12) 3.94 (177) Career 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 4.18 (71) 4.15 Career Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.24 2.25 (8) 2020 1st-Inning ERA (GS) #N/A 4.13 2020 Avg Batters Faced in 1st #N/A 6-2 2020 NRFI Record N/A 1.20 (15) 2021 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 5.14 (14) 3.53 2021 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.64 13-2 2021 NRFI Record 11-3 1.13 (8)/1.29 (7) 2021 Home/Away 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 3.60 (5)/6.00 (9) 3.50 (8)/3.55 (7) 2021 Home/Away ERA (GS) 5.74 (5)/3.21 (9) 4.08 ERA vs. Opponent N/A 3-2 NRFI Record vs. Opponent N/A 2.53 Ballpark ERA 3.60 2-0 Ballpark NRFI Record 24-11

Joe Ross is a "Ross Boss" at home with a 24-11 NRFI record at Nats Park.

Top five in Washington lineup projected versus Rich Hill are very favorable for NRFI: Kyle Schwarber: 1- for- 9 (.111), 0 HR Trea Turner: 0- for- 2 (.000), 0 HR Soto: N/A Josh Bell: 2- for- 7 (.286), 0 HR Josh Harrison: 2- for- 6 (.333), 1 HR



The Rest of the Card

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Here are the maps, with the bold parts being the reasoning:

KC-BOS YRFI -141

Brad Keller Pitcher Stats Nick Pivetta 6-8 (6.39) 2021 Record (ERA) 6-3 (4.00) 4.81 (73) Career 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 5.93 (88) 4.51 Career Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.52 3.00 (9) 2020 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 9.00 (2) 4.33 2020 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 6.00 10.13 (16) 2021 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 6.00 (15) 5.56 2021 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 5.00 12.38 (8)/7.88 (8) 2021 Home/Away 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 6.75 (8)/5.14 (7) 7.97 (8)/5.05 (8) 2021 Home/Away ERA (GS) 4.57 (8)/3.40 (7)

Boston is the best first-inning team in scoring (0.8 runs per game).

Going up against Brad Keller, who has been awful in the first inning.

He averages 5.6 batters faced. Guy is a walking YRFI.

NYM-ATL NRFI +110

Tylor Megill Pitcher Stats Charlie Morton 0-0 (4.15) 2021 Record (ERA) 7-3 (3.68) 0.00 (1) Career 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 3.57 (273) 4.00 Career Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.30 #N/A 2020 1st-Inning ERA 4.00 (9) #N/A 2020 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.56 0.00 (1) 2021 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 1.23 (15) 4.00 2021 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.20 1-0/N/A 2021 NRFI Record 7-2/4-2 4.15 (1)/N/A 2021 Home/Away ERA (GS) 3.88 (9)/3.41 (6)

Charlie Morton is an NRFI beast at home.

Tylor Megill is a young gun in the Mets organization who put up decent numbers in Triple-A and looked good in his first start.

Mets are one of the worst first-inning hitting teams (0.4 runs per game, 25th).

SD-CIN YRFI -155

Blake Snell Pitcher Stats Tony Santillan 3-3 (5.29) 2021 Record (ERA) 1-1 (3.29) 3.69 (123) Career 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 9.00 (3) 4.19 Career Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.67 0.00 (11) 2020 1st-Inning ERA (GS) N/A 4.09 2020 Avg Batters Faced in 1st N/A 6.14 (15) 2021 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 9.00 (3) 4.20 2021 Avg Batters Faced in 1st 4.66 0.00 (7)/11.74 (8) 2021 Home/Away 1st-Inning ERA (GS) 9.00 (2)/9.00 (1) 1.43 (7)/10.36 (8) 2021 Home/Away ERA (GS) 1.69 (2)/9.00 (1)

Blake Snell has been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

At home, Dr. Jekyll: 0.00 ERA in seven starts.

On the road, Mr. Hyde: 11.74 first-inning ERA.

Going up against the Big Red YRFI Machine. Jesse Winker, Nicholas Cash-tellanos and Joey Votto.

Hermo's Corner of Betting Advice

How to have sports action without a negative family and friends reaction. We've all been there. At a cookout, and someone has shamed you for having action on a game. They aren't wrong; there are lots of evils that come with gambling. But done correctly, gambling enhances and takes the sports we love to new heights.

Big moments become even more memorable, and with the right information, we can even make it profitable. It's that last part that's always the issue. Most likely this person had a bad experience or lost money gambling, so you have to show them it's not gambling and that it's more like investing.

Many adults have invested in stocks and understand the research that goes into that. So, talk their language. Give capper percentages, unit-size breakdowns, profits and losses for the week. Show the stats that go behind the picks.

If you have been following the column, two weeks ago we went over having three cappers in your pocket to give you consistently good information. That information is what makes the difference between "degenerate dart Dave" and "informative sports investor David." Don't ever be a DDD.

Best-case is to get these doubters in on the action. Slipping into conversation NRFI stats or any stats followed by a prop on an app they can download and play—I've seen it work. Once they get the rush and feel for what we do, they understand.

Just don't go overboard, and always follow the information. If you ever feel guilty playing something, best to revaluate your units and choices. If I can make my anti-gambling in-laws believe in the map and NRFI nation, I can make anyone a believer.

America's game. America's bet. Six outs to glory. Research pays, and the stats don't lie. Let's get some W's.