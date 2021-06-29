Giannis Helped off Court After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury in Bucks vs. Hawks

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the court in the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering a left knee injury.

Replays showed his leg bending in an unnatural way as he jumped near the basket. The Bucks ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a hyperextended knee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

After the game, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters he didn't have an update on his star player's injury, saying "we'll see how he is tomorrow." Malika Andrews of ESPN reported Antetokounmpo would have further imaging on the knee on Wednesday.

Even though there's been no indication in his performance of any physical issues, Budenholzer told reporters prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals that Antetokounmpo has been dealing with tightness in his calf.

Budenholzer was able to play Antetokounmpo 41 minutes in Milwaukee's 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on June 27. He finished the game with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Antetokounmpo missed 11 games during the regular season, including six straight from April 3-14 with a sprained left knee. The two-time NBA MVP has been fantastic this postseason, averaging 29.2 points on 54.6 percent shooting and 13.0 rebounds in 14 starts.

The Bucks have a deep well of talent around Antetokounmpo, but everything they do on both ends of the floor runs through the five-time All-Star. His absence will likely increase the playing time for veteran forward Bobby Portis.