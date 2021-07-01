Predicting NFL Stat Leaders for 2021

0 of 10

Brett Duke/Associated Press

We often expect to see superstars atop the list of most NFL statistical categories. In some cases, budding playmakers will catch your attention with standout seasons.

In 2020, wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a breakout campaign, earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods as the league leader in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

Sure, Diggs had a handful of productive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but he solidified his spot as one of the best receivers in the league last year.

Is anyone else primed to break into the elite ranks and produce eye-popping numbers for 2021? How might established superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald fare?

We'll project the stat leaders and a runner-up for major offensive and defensive categories. Let's see who will continue to shine and which players are ready to evolve.