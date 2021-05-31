Ranking the Top 5 Receiver Duos in the NFL Entering 2021

0 of 6

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

When ranking wide receiver duos primed to dominate in 2021, we'll weigh performance over the last few seasons, efficiency (catch rates and averages) and each player's 2021 outlook.

Quarterback play and a team's offensive system are also factors to consider. Rookies don't qualify because they have blank NFL resumes. And until Julio Jones is dealt, we'll consider him and Calvin Ridley a tandem.

Think back to the most recent receiver tandems that dominated defenses: Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens, Randy Moss and Cris Carter, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. Five of the six are Hall of Famers. The best duos in today's game have plenty of time left to build their resumes, starting in 2021.