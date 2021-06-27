X

    Overwatch League 2021 Week 11: Boston Uprising's Top Plays, Prize Money

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IJune 28, 2021

    Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

    After two years of bottom-dwelling struggles, the Boston Uprising just might be turning things around in 2021. This season started off much like the others, with a 3-5 map count, but the Uprising balanced out the force with an undefeated Week 11.

    In the inaugural season, Boston finished with the league's third-best record. In 2019, the Uprising dropped to second-to-last place. In 2020, they dropped down to last. Now, after smoking the Vancouver Titans and Florida Mayhem, a revamped Uprising are up to No. 6 in the standings and No. 1 in the Summer Showdown Qualifiers.

    Aside from a couple holdovers, this 2021 Boston lineup is markedly different from 2020's. Notably, the team has brought in rookies like Valentine, Faith and GaeBullSsi. Alongside longer-tenured talents, all three played pivotal roles in this week's success.

           

    Friday, June 25

    London Spitfire 1 - 3 Paris Eternal

    Los Angeles Gladiators 3 - 2 San Francisco Shock

    Saturday, June 26

    Hangzhou Spark 3 - 0 Los Angeles Valiant

    Seoul Dynasty 3 - 1 Chengdu Hunters

    Guangzhou Charge 3 - 2 New York Excelsior

    London Spitfire 2 - 3 San Francisco Shock

    Florida Mayhem 2 - 3 Toronto Defiant

    Vancouver Titans 1 - 3 Boston Uprising

    Sunday, June 27

    Hangzhou Spark 0 - 3 Seoul Dynasty

    Chengdu Hunters 3 - 0 Guangzhou Charge

    New York Excelsior 3 - 0 Los Angeles Valiant

    Los Angeles Gladiators 2 - 3 Paris Eternal

    Boston Uprising 3 - 0 Florida Mayhem

    Toronto Defiant 3 - 0 Vancouver Titans

             

    Boston's win over Vancouver was nice, but the Titans haven't won a single match this season—so it wasn't all too surprising.

    But that momentum carried over into a major win over Florida, who the Uprising had not bested since March 2019. While Valentine's Torbjorn turret rightfully deserves a ton of praise for aim-bot excellence in the matchup, so does the rookie support: Faith.

    Overwatch League @overwatchleague

    Is this what they call a "leap of @OW_Faith?" 🐸 #BostonUp #OWL2021 🎧 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE https://t.co/tf4NHTVDeO

    With a number of impressive Lucio boops, Faith destabilized the Mayhem's approach on Control and gave Boston an edge in the early game. Then, it was big plays from DPS Valentine and flex tank Punk who helped carry the match home.

    In the end, though, it was the 2021 pickup Stand1 who sent the Mayhem home with an L. The discarded Shanghai Dragon gave the Uprising an emphatic climax to a map win, as he threw down a massive Earth Shatter and cleaned up the scraps.

    Overwatch League @overwatchleague

    THE @Stand1 SHATTY! Now THAT'S how you finish a map! 🔨 #BostonUp #OWL2021 🤯 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE https://t.co/Ab9ZHXjfnN

    Now, Boston moves on to Week 12 at the top of the Summer Showdown qualifiers. If the Uprising keep this momentum rolling, they'll be a top seed in the tournament itself—which carries a hefty $225,000 prize pool.

