1 Surprise 2021 NBA Draft Target for Every Lottery Team

0 of 12

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

The NBA draft doesn't usually go by the book or predictions made by media and fans. And this year, after the No. 1 overall pick, nothing is set in stone in terms of who's going where.

It's even worth thinking about whether the Detroit Pistons will take the obvious favorite at No. 1.

For every lottery pick, we highlighted a surprise target or perceived reach who deserves consideration for how their skills and game would fit.