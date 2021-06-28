Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 190

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 190 went down in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and the card produced plenty of memorable action.

In the main event, surging heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane picked up arguably the biggest victory of his career thus far, outhustling former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

In the co-main event, another promising young heavyweight took a big step up the proverbial ladder, as Canada's Tanner Boser knocked out longtime light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed big wins from rising talents like Kennedy Nzechukwu, Timur Valiev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jeremiah Wells, and Julia Avila.

When all was said and done, it was the kind of card that will keep fans talking for days. One of the biggest topics of discussion, as always, is what's next for the card's biggest stars.

Keep scrolling for five fights we are hoping to see when the dust has settled.