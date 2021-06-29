X

    Kawhi Leonard Out for Clippers vs. Suns Game 6 Because of Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket in the second half during Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Dallas, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain.

    The team officially listed him as out for Wednesday night.

    Leonard suffered a right knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. He missed the remainder of that series, which L.A. won in six games, and all of the contests so far in the conference against the Suns.

    The two-time NBA Finals MVP was terrific in this year's postseason before the injury. He'd averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 threes and 2.1 steals across 11 appearances, and Los Angeles has unsurprisingly struggled to fill the massive void he leaves at both ends of the floor.

    L.A. head coach Tyronn Lue has juggled his lineup looking to find something that clicks without the San Diego State product available. Terance Mann and Luke Kennard lead the group of players likely to see a continued increase in playing time in the interim. Reggie Jackson has also provided a big scoring punch to make up for the lost production.

    Leonard and the Clippers looked like a legitimate championship contender before his injury, but losing one of the NBA's best two-way players has pushed the team to the brink of elimination heading into Game 6. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      5 Bold Suns-Clippers Predictions for Game 6

      5 Bold Suns-Clippers Predictions for Game 6
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      5 Bold Suns-Clippers Predictions for Game 6

      Ben Cooper
      via ClutchPoints

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis

      Tigers head coach will stay with the school after interviewing for Magic head coaching job

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Penny Hardaway to Stay at Memphis

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kawhi Out for WCF Game 6 vs. Suns

      Kawhi Out for WCF Game 6 vs. Suns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi Out for WCF Game 6 vs. Suns

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Melo Wins Social Justice Award

      Portland forward wins inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

      Melo Wins Social Justice Award
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo Wins Social Justice Award

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report