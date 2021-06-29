Kawhi Leonard Out for Clippers vs. Suns Game 6 Because of Knee Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain.

The team officially listed him as out for Wednesday night.

Leonard suffered a right knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. He missed the remainder of that series, which L.A. won in six games, and all of the contests so far in the conference against the Suns.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was terrific in this year's postseason before the injury. He'd averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 threes and 2.1 steals across 11 appearances, and Los Angeles has unsurprisingly struggled to fill the massive void he leaves at both ends of the floor.

L.A. head coach Tyronn Lue has juggled his lineup looking to find something that clicks without the San Diego State product available. Terance Mann and Luke Kennard lead the group of players likely to see a continued increase in playing time in the interim. Reggie Jackson has also provided a big scoring punch to make up for the lost production.

Leonard and the Clippers looked like a legitimate championship contender before his injury, but losing one of the NBA's best two-way players has pushed the team to the brink of elimination heading into Game 6.