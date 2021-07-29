Zach Wilson, Jets Agree to Reported 4-Year, $35.1M Rookie Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, signed his rookie contract with the New York Jets on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wilson's deal is fully guaranteed and is projected to be worth $35.1 million over four years. The pact reportedly includes a $22.9 million signing bonus.

The Jets traded 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and made Wilson their new franchise quarterback this offseason.

In a draft class stacked with quality signal-calling prospects, Wilson established himself as the No. 2 option behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who went first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson spent three years at BYU, but it wasn't until his junior season in 2020 that he put himself on the map as an NFL prospect.

In 12 games last season, the Draper, Utah, native completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and 10 scores.

With Wilson leading the way, the Cougars went 11-1, marking their best record since they went 14-1 in 1996.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

BYU beat UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl, and its only loss of the 2020 campaign was a 22-17 defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina.

After putting BYU back on the national radar, Wilson's next order of business will be to help make the Jets playoff contenders.

New York is coming off a 2-14 season in 2020, and it hasn't reached the playoffs since 2010. The Jets have finished with a winning record only once since their last postseason appearance as well.

Along with the selection of Wilson, the Jets made some major offseason changes.

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was hired as the new head coach to replace Adam Gase, plus the Jets signed wide receiver Corey Davis and drafted guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and wideout Elijah Moore.

Wilson is expected to start for the Jets in Week 1, as the only other quarterbacks on the roster are the inexperienced James Morgan and Mike White.