Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 13

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 13June 27, 2021
The first Major League Baseball team to reach 50 victories still has some under-the-radar parts on its roster.
The San Francisco Giants have been baseball's biggest surprise and are on top of the National League West thanks to some terrific hitting up and down the order.
Steven Duggar has been one of the unsung heroes in the San Francisco lineup, and he could carry more importance in the coming weeks with Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list.
Over in the NL East, four of the five teams are below .500. The Washington Nationals are the best ballclub among that quartet, and their pitching has gotten better around Max Scherzer in recent weeks.
Erick Fedde joined Patrick Corbin on the fantasy baseball waiver-wire watch list with a few strong outings, and he should be in line for two starts in Week 13.
Steven Duggar, OF, San Francisco
Duggar should be forced into a larger role in the Giants lineup with Belt on the injured list.
He hit in the No. 7 spot in Saturday's game with the Oakland Athletics, but he could shift further up the batting order if his bat remains consistent.
The left-handed outfielder has a .344 batting average, three home runs and 12 RBI in June. He reached base through 21 hits and 10 walks.
Duggar's ability to reach base and then score—he has 15 runs in June—has to be intriguing to any fantasy baseball player in need of outfield depth.
San Francisco is not going anywhere, so Duggar's form and his team's overall play should not taper off with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in pursuit in the NL West.
Duggar and the Giants play the Dodgers twice in Week 13 and then visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for four games. The matchup with the one of the worst teams in the majors should entice fantasy baseball players to land Duggar to close out weekly matchups.
Erick Fedde, SP, Washington
Fedde has not allowed an earned run in three of his past four trips to the mound.
The right-handed starter conceded nine hits over those three outings versus Arizona, San Francisco and the New York Mets to hop on to the waiver-wire radar.
Fedde experienced a slip-up against the Philadelphia Phillies in his most recent appearance, as he let up five earned runs on six hits, but that appears to be the exception to his improving form.
Since he started Wednesday, Fedde is in line for a two-start week in Week 13, which makes him more of an intriguing fantasy pickup.
An end-of-week showdown with the Dodgers might scare some people away from Fedde, but his start will come at the end of a four-game set against a West Coast team traveling East. The Dodgers have been average on the road with a 21-18 mark.
Fedde already has strong outings against San Francisco and the Mets in June, so that should ease some nerves about adding him with that matchup looming.
Statistics obtained from MLB.com.