Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 13

The first Major League Baseball team to reach 50 victories still has some under-the-radar parts on its roster.

The San Francisco Giants have been baseball's biggest surprise and are on top of the National League West thanks to some terrific hitting up and down the order.

Steven Duggar has been one of the unsung heroes in the San Francisco lineup, and he could carry more importance in the coming weeks with Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list.

Over in the NL East, four of the five teams are below .500. The Washington Nationals are the best ballclub among that quartet, and their pitching has gotten better around Max Scherzer in recent weeks.

Erick Fedde joined Patrick Corbin on the fantasy baseball waiver-wire watch list with a few strong outings, and he should be in line for two starts in Week 13.