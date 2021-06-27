Wimbledon 2021 TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings for Entire Tournament

2 of 3

David Gray/Associated Press

Djokovic (the No. 1 seed) and Federer (No. 6) are on opposite sides of the draw, so it's possible that they could meet in the final. But first, the two all-time greats will have to get there.

For Djokovic, that may not be an issue. He's been nearly unbeatable at major tournaments in recent years, winning seven of the past 11 Grand Slam events. The 34-year-old is also a two-time defending champion at Wimbledon.

Considering the roll Djokovic has been on—and the fact that he's a five-time Wimbledon champion, including winning four of the past six—it seems unlikely he gets knocked off before getting the chance to play for another title.

But no men's singles player has been more successful at Wimbledon than Federer, who holds the tournament record with eight championship victories. He won the event every year from 2003-07, but he's only won once in the past seven editions of the tourney (which was in 2017).

Federer also hasn't won a Grand Slam title since the 2018 Australian Open, as his health has been an issue. The 39-year-old missed three major tournaments while recovering from surgeries to both knees, and he withdrew from this year's French Open before the fourth round in order to rest ahead of Wimbledon.

Djokovic has won five of his past six matches against Federer, which includes victories in the 2019 Wimbledon final and the 2020 Australian Open semifinals (their most recent meeting).

If anybody is going to prevent a Djokovic-Federer final, it could be either No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 3-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, each of whom is seeking his first career Grand Slam title. Medvedev lost to Djokovic in the final of this year's Australian Open, while Tsitsipas fell to Djokovic in this year's French Open final. Neither has previously made it further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.