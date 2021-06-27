NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Team Plans as 2021 Draft Approaches

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The poor play of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the lingering stories of the last playoff round. While Simmons struggled with shooting for much of the season, he was downright awful for the majority of the series against the Hawks.

In four games, Simmons failed to even reach 10 points.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, and the 76ers have discussed whether a trade out of Philadelphia would make sense.

"Paul met with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand at the pre-draft combine to begin evaluating the next steps in Simmons' Sixers career, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

While Wojnarowski reported that teams have gauged Simmons' availability while at the scouting combine, Philadelphia is hesitant to make a hasty move.

"Philadelphia remains reluctant to break up the tandem of Joel Embiid and Simmons without maximizing a return and exhausting all possibilities to improve Simmons' offense, sources said," Wojnarowski added.

Simmons and Embiid did get Philadelphia close to the conference finals, so a bargain-basement deal wouldn't make sense. If the Sixers can address Simmons' shooting and confidence issues, even to a small degree, Philly could take another postseason step next year.