The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 190

Whaddya know? Turns out a Fight Night can be a Fight Day, too.

ESPN's weekly UFC broadcast moved several hours forward to avoid direct competition with a busy night of boxing and playoff basketball on the network, but the afternoon version was no less combative.

In fact, a full 13-bout card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas provided just as many punches, kicks and submissions as the typical after-dark variety and was still done in plenty of time for a desert sunset.

The first bout began shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific time and the final hand was raised at 4:15 p.m.

The presence of Joe Martinez making introductions in place of Bruce Buffer was the most noticeable difference, but the familiar faces of Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder and Brendan Fitzgerald manned the announce table for the ESPN broadcast and the B/R combat sports team was in its weekend post as well.

"Guys fight better in the morning," Cormier said. "I don't know what it is, but whenever we do one of these early shows the fights tend to be amazing."

B/R put together its definitive list of the shows winners and losers and invite any and all comments to let us know where we got it right and where our views might have diverged with yours.