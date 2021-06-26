NHL Playoff Bracket 2021: Stanley Cup Final Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

In most NHL seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be unable to meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

Both teams are in the Eastern Conference, so if either reached the end of the playoffs, they would face off against a Western Conference opponent. However, because of the realignment for the unorthodox 2020-21 season, things have changed. It's resulted in Atlantic Division rivals Tampa Bay (Central) and Montreal (North) being the final two teams standing.

It's the first time the Stanley Cup Final will feature two teams from the Eastern Conference since 1980, when the New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in six games.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Monday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 2: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Friday at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 4: July 5 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 5 (if necessary): July 7 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6 (if necessary): July 9 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 7 (if necessary): July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

Montreal Canadiens: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stanley Cup Final Predictions

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in one net. Montreal goaltender Carey Price will be in the other. And that means the best goalies in this year's playoffs will be on the ice at the same time, so get ready for some defensive battles.

The Lightning and Canadiens have relied on strong defense and superb goaltending to make it to the Stanley Cup Final, and that's unlikely to change. While both teams have the potential to generate a lot of offense, it's more likely that the defenses will reign supreme in this series.

Vasilevskiy has allowed only 36 goals in 18 playoff games and boasts a .936 save percentage. He recorded shutouts in Tampa Bay's Game 5 and 7 victories in its Stanley Cup semifinal series win over the New York Islanders.

Price, meanwhile, has conceded 35 goals in 17 postseason games and has a .934 save percentage. He held the free-scoring Vegas Golden Knights to two or fewer goals in each of the final five games of the Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Whichever goaltender performs best could be the deciding factor in the destination of the Stanley Cup.

"It'll be obviously a big challenge for both teams," Vasilevskiy said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "Carey, obviously he's a great goalie—one of the best in the NHL—so, I'll give him my best effort, for sure."

Both goaltenders will have their moments during the Stanley Cup Final. And because they are playing so well, it figures to be a competitive series, so don't expect either team to win this in four or five games.

However, the Lightning have a roster filled with players who know what it takes to get over the line considering they won the Stanley Cup last season. Tampa Bay made a run to the championship in the NHL bubble, defeating the Dallas Stars in six games.

Beyond Vasilevskiy, the Bolts will rely on standout performers such as Nikita Kucherov (five goals and 22 assists this postseason), Brayden Point (14 goals, six assists) and Steven Stamkos (seven goals, 10 assists) to generate offense against a tough Montreal defense. Will the Lightning be successful in doing so, though?

Although they may not put up a ton of goals, the Lightning will find ways to score against Price and give Vasilevskiy enough support to control the series. After the teams trade wins early on, Tampa Bay will take control and put away Montreal in six games.

It's been an incredible underdog run by the Canadiens, but they are not going to be able to match up with the Lightning, who will win their third Stanley Cup.

Prediction: Tampa Bay wins in six games.

