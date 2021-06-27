Top Potential Landing Spots for Former Pro Bowl OG David DeCastro After Release

0 of 4

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

It isn't often a player of David DeCastro's caliber hits free agency before training camp.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers released the two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler on Thursday, opting to replace him with free agent Trai Turner. The move saved cap space for the team and came while the 31-year-old veteran deals with an ankle issue.

For his part, DeCastro says he'd be fine hanging up the cleats if the ankle doesn't heal right after surgery, according to ProFootballTalk's Curtis Crabtree: "Gotta see how the surgery goes. But I'd have no problem calling it a day and moving on with my life."

But if DeCastro wishes to continue his career, there are some teams that should have an interest. While last year was a "down" season for the former first-round pick by his career-long standards, he still didn't allow a sack in 845 snaps by Pro Football Focus' metrics—and has allowed just two dating back through the 2017 season.

The top landing spots for DeCastro won't mind waiting on his services and have a bigger need than most on the interior of their respective lines.