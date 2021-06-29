MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 13 Weeks

6 of 10

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31)



Previous Rank: 4



Another chapter in the budding rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres was written last week when the Dodgers suffered a three-game sweep. Their losing streak stretched to four games before they won three in a row against the Cubs to wrap up the week. A tough week awaits against the first-place San Francisco Giants and a red-hot Nationals team on the road.

4. San Diego Padres (47-33)



Previous Rank: 9



The Padres are now 7-3 on the year against the Dodgers after last week’s three-game sweep. They are 9-1 in their last 10 games following a rocky 4-11 start to the month of June, and they once again look like one of baseball's elite teams with the infield trio of Jake Cronenworth, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado powering the offense and the pitching staff firing on all cylinders.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (47-32)



Previous Rank: 5



After a rough 1-6 week, the Rays bounced back with series wins over the Red Sox and Angels. Top prospect Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run in his MLB debut last Tuesday, but he went just 1-for-18 with five strikeouts in his next five games to close out his first week in the big leagues. Off days on Monday and Thursday this week will allow their pitching staff some much-needed rest.

2. Houston Astros (48-31)



Previous Rank: 1



A four-game split with the Tigers was enough to bump the Astros from the No. 1 spot in these rankings, but they still have the best run differential in baseball at plus-142, and they tacked another 30 onto that number last week. The offense was always going to pile up runs. But it's the performance of Luis Garcia (76.1 IP, 2.83 ERA), Jose Urquidy (76.0 IP, 3.32 ERA), Lance McCullers Jr. (67.1 IP, 2.94 ERA) and Framber Valdez (38.1 IP, 2.11 ERA) that has vaulted this team to the top of the AL pecking order.

1. San Francisco Giants (50-28)



Previous Rank: 2



The Giants have not lost consecutive games since May 23, and they are 16-7 with a plus-31 run differential during a convincing month of June that has cemented their place as bona fide contenders. For all that's been made of Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani at the top of the starting rotation, an aging Johnny Cueto (2 GS, 3.63 ERA) and the oft-injured Alex Wood (13 GS, 3.91 ERA) have been equally important cogs in a rotation that ranks third in the majors with a 3.11 ERA.