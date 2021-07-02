10 WWE and AEW Breakout Stars from the 1st Half of 2021

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The first half of 2021 coming to a close provides WWE and AEW fans the unique opportunity to look back on everything that's gone down so far this year and appreciate all of the wrestlers that have made names for themselves.

It was evident at the beginning of the year that new stars had to be made. Thanks to an ample amount of people being afforded opportunities, both companies have made strides in that respect.

Whether they've been on the roster for a while and have been underutilized before recently or have gotten an aggressive push right out of the gate, the biggest breakout stars from 2021 have all impressed one way or another. That could be in the ring, on the mic, in a storyline or a combination of all three.

Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Kenny Omega have been among the top performers on their respective rosters up to this point in 2021, but their success was expected after how they ended 2020. It was far from a guarantee that any fresh faces would emerge and also thrive, but more than a handful of competitors have managed to do just that.

There's no telling what the remainder of the year will have in store for these 10 talents, of course, but their strong starts to 2021 should bode well for their immediate future. More importantly, their exceptional work this year must at the very least be recognized and appreciated.