Heat Trade Rumors: Tyler Herro's Chances of Being Moved This Offseason '75%'

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro reportedly has a "75 percent chance or better" of being traded during the 2021 NBA offseason.

Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports reported Thursday that Herro is "not on Jimmy Butler's clock" in terms of trying to help the Heat win a championship in the immediate future, which makes him the franchise's most valuable trade asset this summer:

The University of Kentucky product made an instant impact after Miami selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He averaged 13.5 points across 55 appearances while mostly coming off the bench as a rookie, and he put up 16.0 points per game in the playoffs during the team's run to the Finals.

Herro didn't take a significant step forward in his second NBA season, though. He averaged 15.1 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor in 54 games during the 2020-21 campaign, and he's graded out negatively at the defensive end in each of his first two years in Miami, per FiveThirtyEight.

Heat president Pat Riley expressed confidence the 21-year-old Wisconsin native is still capable of taking his game to another level following the season.

"He'll figure it out. We'll figure it out with him," Riley told reporters in early June, adding: "Maybe he had a sophomore jinx or whatever."

Herro is under contract with a team-friendly $4 million cap hit for the 2021-22 season, and he can't become a restricted free agent until after 2022-23. It makes him an intriguing trade target for a rebuilding squad that can take the pressure off his development outside of a title chase.

Meanwhile, there's a sense of urgency for the Heat, who came within two wins of the 2020 NBA title but were eliminated in the first round of this year's playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler, 31, has one more guaranteed season on his four-year, $140.8 million contract and holds a player option for the 2022-23 campaign. Miami will want to upgrade the roster around him this summer to ensure the championship window remains open for at least those two seasons.

As Skolnick alluded to, however, the roster isn't exactly overflowing with high-end trade assets, which is why Herro figures to become a key piece of any offer for another star in an offseason blockbuster.

If he's not dealt, Miami will be counting on Herro to emerge as a more consistent two-way contributor next season.