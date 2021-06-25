Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 12

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 12June 25, 2021
One of the keys to winning season-long fantasy baseball leagues is coming out on top in the war of attrition.
Some matchups can come down to which player is dealing with fewer injuries in a certain week. And it feels like some players will benefit from that in Week 12.
Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale, who has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers, landed on the 10-day injured list, as did Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.
Finding a replacement for Bregman is simple because Abraham Toro has played well in his absence, but if he is unavailable, the waiver-wire hunt could feel like an arduous task.
Navigating the waiver wire for starting pitching is a weekly task because of how many injuries occur during a season, but when a strong arm like Civale goes down, it's a deflating process because it is hard to find someone that is so consistent.
Abraham Toro, 3B, Houston
A like-for-like replacement at third base works with Toro and Bregman because the former entered a red-hot Houston lineup.
In the past week, Toro produced three multi-hit games, and he has the luxury of facing the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Houston scored 12 runs in the series opener Thursday.
Toro is 10-for-27 with two home runs and 10 RBI in the past seven games for an offense that put up 38 runs in the past four contests.
Houston's offense had a double-digit run total in three of its past four trips to the diamond, and it can end the month on a high with six games versus Detroit and the Baltimore Orioles.
If anything, Toro is worth an addition for the next seven days. If he gets hot in Detroit, his roster percentage could go up with the favorable home matchup versus Baltimore ahead to start next week.
Chris Flexen, SP, Seattle
Even if you stay up to watch a lot of West Coast baseball, you may not know who Chris Flexen is.
Neutral baseball fans likely are not tuning into the Seattle Mariners every night unless their favorite team is facing the American League West side.
What you missed in the past week is two terrific outings from Flexen, who allowed a single earned run in 14.2 innings of work against the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.
He draws a tough assignment in his next start against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he is a pickup with an eye on the future. After visiting the Blue Jays, the Mariners return home for nine home games prior to the All-Star break. Flexen could start against a Texas Rangers team he dominated May 27.
Flexen is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA in his home ballpark, while is 2-1 with a 7.27 ERA on the road. Seattle plays 16 of its 23 games in July, so Flexen should receive at least three starts to improve his splits and bolster your fantasy rotation.
Joe Ross, SP, Washington
Joe Ross has had one of the best months of any starting pitcher.
The Washington right-hander reaffirmed that Thursday when he gave up four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.
Ross did not allow an earned run in three of his past four starts, and he has 26 strikeouts in 26 innings in June.
The 28-year-old is widely available on the waiver wire, and he could be a great fit to take Civale's roster spot.
Ross' away splits are much better than his home numbers, but he also has four more appearances away from Nationals Park. Despite having an ERA that is more than two points better on the road, Ross did not give up any runs in two of his last three home starts.
If you want a little more consistency than what Flexen brings to the mound, Ross is the man to choose off the waiver wire.
