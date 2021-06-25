Fantasy Baseball 2021: Hidden Gems to Stream for Injured MLB Players for Week 12

0 of 3

One of the keys to winning season-long fantasy baseball leagues is coming out on top in the war of attrition.

Some matchups can come down to which player is dealing with fewer injuries in a certain week. And it feels like some players will benefit from that in Week 12.

Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale, who has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers, landed on the 10-day injured list, as did Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.

Finding a replacement for Bregman is simple because Abraham Toro has played well in his absence, but if he is unavailable, the waiver-wire hunt could feel like an arduous task.

Navigating the waiver wire for starting pitching is a weekly task because of how many injuries occur during a season, but when a strong arm like Civale goes down, it's a deflating process because it is hard to find someone that is so consistent.