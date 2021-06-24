X

    Yankees Legend Yogi Berra Receives Custom Stamp from U.S. Postal Service

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 25, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 20, 1959 file photo, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra holds up two balls in the clubhouse after he hit two home runs in a 7-1 victory over Cleveland in New York. Berra, who filled baseball's record book as well as
    Ray Howard/Associated Press

    The United States Postal Service recognized New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra with a custom stamp that was unveiled on Thursday morning, according to Bill Ladson of MLB.com. 

    Yogi Berra Museum @YogiBerraMuseum

    The big reveal of the #YogiBerraStamp! #YogiForever https://t.co/BXEoUQcS8j

    The project had reportedly been in the works since 2016, when the USPS reached out to Berra's sons, Larry, Dale and Tim. But Lindsay Berra, his granddaughter, noted that the process is "actually very rigorous." 

    The stamp is classified as a forever stamp and costs 55 cents. In addition to the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, it will also be sold at post offices around the country. 

    "This is a beautiful day and it’s not by accident," Dale Berra said at the ceremony, which was emcee'd by broadcaster Bob Costas (h/t Karu F. Daniels of the New York Daily News). "What a great honor for the Berra family. We are so proud." 

    Berra, a three-time American League MVP and 18-time All-Star as a player, was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. The catcher won a record 10 World Series championships as a player, then earned three more between coaching stints with the New York Mets and Yankees.

    A U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II, Berra was also seen in television commercials throughout his life and was known for his "Yogi-isms," or "the unique and witty observations he became famous for," according to the museum. He received a Presidential Medal of Freedom after his death in 2015 at age 90.

