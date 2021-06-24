Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

4 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Rachael Ellering called out former Knockouts tag team champion partner Jordynne Grace and apologized for forcing positivity on her, especially after she became so bitter at others doing the same to her. After an emotional promo, she made the mistake of bringing up Tenille Dashwood, which incensed Grace.

Thicc Mama Pump threatened to drop Ellering on her head if she mentioned Tenille again. This brought out Jazz, who attempted to play peacemaker. Grace walked away, citing her desire for "time to think about this."

Like sharks smelling blood in the water, Dashwood and Kaleb (with a K) made their ways to the ring to address Ellering. The Queen of Strong Smile denied Dashwood's offer of partnership and she, along with Jazz, cleared the heels out of the ring and stood tall.

Grade

B

Analysis

Bringing Jazz back into the fold when she was a central figure in Ellering and Grace becoming teammates in the first place was a great touch and really added to the segment.

Grace is clearly inching toward a heel turn and that may best suit her given some of the babyface talents in the division, not to mention the fact that she has already battled most of the heels on the roster. She was solid here and really hit the line about dropping Ellering on her head.

Dashwood is a great antagonist, the eventual showdown between her and Ellering will have added emphasis because of its effect on Grace, and the result will be a more meaningful match than a midcard afterthought.