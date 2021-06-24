Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24June 25, 2021
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24
Champions dominated the action Thursday night on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV as Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts tag team champion Kiera Hogan, and Impact tag team champions Violent By Design all saw in-ring action.
Just 23 days away from Slammiversary, which stars were able to build momentum for themselves, who found his or her path impeded by new rivals and opponents, and what did it mean for the company on the road to one of its biggest PPVs of the year?
Find out with this recap of the June 24 episode.
Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan
An irate Don Callis forced his way into the building, alongside Impact world champion Kenny Omega, before the focus turned to the Impact Zone and the opening contest of the night: Knockouts tag team champion Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary.
Hogan thwarted an early offensive by The Demon Assassin and benefited from interference from partner Tasha Steelz to take the advantage. Havok appeared, preventing any further interference, but Hogan retained control.
Rosemary fought her way back into the match, flattened Hogan, and earned the hard-fought pinfall victory.
Result
Rosemary defeated Hogan
Grade
C
Analysis
A solid wrestling match that gave Hogan the opportunity to shine and put Rosemary and Havok over as the next threat to Fire N Flava's title reign.
Rosemary and Havok have a long, sordid history but with a lack of other obvious contenders to Hogan and Steelz's titles, they are as good as any. That Impact has not shied away from reminding the audience of their differences only helps the coherency of the storyline.
As fun as the wacky, mismatched partner story can be, hopefully, Impact officials recognize the importance of continuing to strengthen the division by legitimizing the titles via strong Fire N Flava reign.
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan
After the dissolution of their partnership a week ago, Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo battled Susan in singles competition while Kimber Lee watched from ringside.
The Virtuosa punished her opponent, outwrestling her and outclassing her along the way. She taunted Lee at ringside as she targeted the arm of her former associate. She talked trash and called Susan a "loser." Her own overconfidence allowed the manager-seeking Susan to deliver a superplex.
Purrazzo countered it, applied the Fujiwara armbar, and forced the tapout for the win.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Susan via submission
Grade
C+
Analysis
Purrazzo was excellent as the skilled champion who knew she could put her opponent away at any point but relished in the opportunity to send a last, humbling message to her former teammates first. Susan, completely oblivious, thought she had a shot all the way to the end.
It was Lee, who stood up in defense of Susan, who left the greatest impression here. For so long, she stood by Purrazzo's side and supported her in her efforts to retain the Knockouts title. Tonight was the first time she stood up to her mentor, teasing a match between the two of them.
Considering the wealth of talent between them, that would be a solid addition to the Slammiversary card, regardless of whether there is any real shot of Purrazzo losing the title.
Petey Williams and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju and Shera
Petey Williams and Trey Miguel battled Rohit Raju and the massive Shera in a tag team preview of the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary. The babyfaces controlled the action early but Shera downed Williams, allowing the heels to seize control of the bout heading into the commercial break.
Despite a hot tag to Miguel, Raju and Shera still managed to score the victory.
After the match, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton joined the victors in a beatdown of the babyfaces until X-Division champion Josh Alexander made the save. The numbers proved too much to overcome and the heels gained the upper hand, all while Chris Bey filmed himself on the entrance ramp.
Result
Raju and Shera defeated Williams and Miguel
Grade
C+
Analysis
You're never going to get a bad match out of this collection of talent. The X-Division has been responsible for some of the best in-ring content Impact has turned out over the last year and a lot of that can be attributed to the raw skills of every one of its top performers.
Miguel is a legitimate main event-worthy performer, Williams' excellence is well-documented, and Raju has a very real case for most underrated wrestler on the planet.
When you put those guys in a match with a raw specimen like Shera, you have the potential for something hella fun, if nothing else. This delivered that and set up the side story of Bey's allegiances and a potential babyface turn for The Ultimate Finesser.
Rachael Ellering Appeals to Jordynne Grace
Rachael Ellering called out former Knockouts tag team champion partner Jordynne Grace and apologized for forcing positivity on her, especially after she became so bitter at others doing the same to her. After an emotional promo, she made the mistake of bringing up Tenille Dashwood, which incensed Grace.
Thicc Mama Pump threatened to drop Ellering on her head if she mentioned Tenille again. This brought out Jazz, who attempted to play peacemaker. Grace walked away, citing her desire for "time to think about this."
Like sharks smelling blood in the water, Dashwood and Kaleb (with a K) made their ways to the ring to address Ellering. The Queen of Strong Smile denied Dashwood's offer of partnership and she, along with Jazz, cleared the heels out of the ring and stood tall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Bringing Jazz back into the fold when she was a central figure in Ellering and Grace becoming teammates in the first place was a great touch and really added to the segment.
Grace is clearly inching toward a heel turn and that may best suit her given some of the babyface talents in the division, not to mention the fact that she has already battled most of the heels on the roster. She was solid here and really hit the line about dropping Ellering on her head.
Dashwood is a great antagonist, the eventual showdown between her and Ellering will have added emphasis because of its effect on Grace, and the result will be a more meaningful match than a midcard afterthought.
Jake Something vs. Sam Beale
Jake Something battled Sam Beale in singles competition next, the latter accompanied by “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers.
Beale got some licks in early but repeatedly looking to Myers for approval allowed Something to wrestle control of the match away from the young performer and put him away with a Black Hole Slam.
After the match, Myers insisted the loss was not Beale’s fault because Something brought a chair to ringside with him and that’s not legal.
Result
Something defeated Beale
Grade
C
Analysis
There was not much to the match itself but the Myers-Beale gimmick is fun and gets a fresh face some screen time while learning from a veteran competitor like The Most Professional Wrestler, who has competed on the grandest of stages and found success away from the ring.
Something still looks like a star of Impact’s future and, like Beale, he will benefit exponentially from working with Myers. Hopefully, the feud serves as the spark he needs to move onward and upward in the promotion.
NEXT WEEK!
Over the course of the evening, vignettes featuring Tommy Dreamer and the likes of Don Callis, Sami Callihan and Moose gave way to the announcement of a blockbuster six-man tag team match pitting Team Callis vs. Team Dreamer.
Impact, AEW, and AAA Grand champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will make up the former EVP's team while The Innovator of Violence recruited Callihan, Moose and Chris Sabin for his team.
Analysis
It is certainly a huge main event match but one has to wonder, from a storyline consistency standpoint, why Dreamer would ever allow Sabin and Moose to represent him on the same team when their rivalry is already set to conclude at Slammiversary.
It doesn't make sense and almost certainly points to implosion on the babyface side next week, something Sabin sarcastically eluded to on social media.
Impact Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Edwards and Kojima vs. Violent by Design
Kojima may have lost to Joe Doering at Against All Odds, but the legendary Japanese competitor sought the last laugh Thursday night when he teamed with Eddie Edwards to battle Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Team Championships.
The heels, known collectively as Violent By Design, worked over Kojima early and often but the babyfaces mounted an offensive and seized control of the match with double tope suicidas heading into the break. The massive Doering regained control of the match for his team, though, as he and Deaner worked Edwards over in their corner.
The action broke down following a hot tag to Kojima and, despite momentum on their side, the challengers failed to pick up the win and titles as Doering caught a charging Edwards with the Revolution Bomb for the pinfall victory.
Result
Violent By Design defeated Edwards and Kojima
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a pay-per-view-quality match that further established VBD as an unstoppable force within Impact Wrestling while highlighting the excellence of Edwards and Kojima. It was a good, long match that never became uninteresting and more importantly, elevated the value of the tag titles in the process.
Earlier in the night, Rich Swann and Willie Mack re-established themselves as a tag team during a brief Swinger's Palace vignette. Given both men's lengthy history with Eric Young and Co., they seem like the perfect next challengers for the titles.
With that said, it made sense that the heels went over here, even if some will take exception to Kojima losing this much upon his arrival in the promotion.