UEFA Removes Away Goals Rule from All Competitions Beginning with 2021-22 Season

Carl Recine/Associated Press

UEFA announced Thursday that it will abolish the away goals rule from all club competitions from the 2021-22 season.

Any stalemated tie in which both teams have scored the same number of goals over two matches will now go straight to a typical extra-time format, with penalty kicks needed if the scores are still level.

Under the previous rule, if teams were tied after both legs, if one had scored more goals on the road, it would progress.

