X

    UEFA Removes Away Goals Rule from All Competitions Beginning with 2021-22 Season

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Balls are displayed on the pitch prior to the start of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)
    Carl Recine/Associated Press

    UEFA announced Thursday that it will abolish the away goals rule from all club competitions from the 2021-22 season.

    UEFA @UEFA

    ⚽ The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season. Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks. #UCL #UWCL #UEL #UYL

    Any stalemated tie in which both teams have scored the same number of goals over two matches will now go straight to a typical extra-time format, with penalty kicks needed if the scores are still level.

    Under the previous rule, if teams were tied after both legs, if one had scored more goals on the road, it would progress.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      PSG Agrees Hakimi Deal

      Ligue 1 giants have record deal in place for Inter star (ESPN)

      PSG Agrees Hakimi Deal
      World Football logo
      World Football

      PSG Agrees Hakimi Deal

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Euro 2020: Standout Players from 16 Teams Left

      Euro 2020: Standout Players from 16 Teams Left
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Euro 2020: Standout Players from 16 Teams Left

      Ben McAleer
      via the Guardian

      Pogba Laughs Off Claims His Hair Is Hint for Juve Return

      Pogba Laughs Off Claims His Hair Is Hint for Juve Return
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba Laughs Off Claims His Hair Is Hint for Juve Return

      Goal
      via Goal

      Madrid Lowers Varane's Price to $59M

      Varane yet to respond to Madrid contract offer (AS)

      Madrid Lowers Varane's Price to $59M
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Madrid Lowers Varane's Price to $59M

      Jamie Kemble
      via Football Espana