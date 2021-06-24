NBA Combine 2021: List of Participants, Schedule and Players to WatchJune 24, 2021
NBA Combine 2021: List of Participants, Schedule and Players to Watch
Sixty players will get selected during the 2021 NBA draft on July 29. There are more than that participating in the NBA draft combine, which got underway Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The event is an opportunity for draft prospects to participate in drills and work out for teams ahead of the draft. And while not every top prospect will be there—most notably Cade Cunningham, who seems destined to go No. 1 overall—there are plenty of talented players in attendance.
Five-on-five scrimmages will be taking place Thursday (3-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Friday (3-7 p.m. ET, ESPNU), which will give the prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in a more competitive setting. For some, that could help them greatly improve their stock heading into the draft.
A full list of players attending the NBA draft combine can be found at NBA.com.
Here's a closer look at three prospects to keep an eye on.
Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
At this point last year, Mitchell wasn't being viewed as a top prospect in this year's draft class. It seemed likely he was going to be picked, but it was possible he wouldn't come off the board until the second round.
Now, Mitchell is being projected by many to be a lottery pick, potentially even getting selected in the top 10. And while the 6'2" Baylor guard has already greatly improved his draft stock over the past year, he may make even more of an impression at the draft combine.
While leading Baylor to the first national championship in program history, Mitchell averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists in 30 games, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range. With three years of college experience and an impressive skill set, the 22-year-old could quickly transition to the NBA.
Mitchell won't unseat Cunningham as the No. 1 overall pick, and he will likely stay on the board for at least a few picks. But if he impresses in Chicago, building off his junior season with the Bears, he could push himself even further up draft boards.
Johnny Juzang, SF, UCLA
Juzang is among the players attending the combine who may not necessarily end up staying in the draft pool. It's still possible that the 6'6" wing player could return to UCLA, where he played last season after transferring from Kentucky.
However, if Juzang has a strong showing at the combine, he could stick with his decision to enter the NBA. That's why it will be interesting to see how the 20-year-old, who is ranked No. 51 on ESPN's big board, fares in workouts and scrimmages.
In his first season with the Bruins, Juzang averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds in 27 games. He was a key reason why UCLA made a run to the Final Four in the NCAA men's basketball tournament as a No. 11 seed. And Eric Bossi of 247Sports recently reported that Juzang is a prospect on the rise.
"According to NBA sources, Juzang is knocking on the door of the first round, and coming off of his NCAA run, his stock could be about as high as it ever gets," Bossi wrote.
Juzang will look to maintain that status during his time in Chicago.
Joshua Primo, SG, Alabama
There's no player in this year's draft class younger than Primo, who turned 18 on Dec. 24. But that's not the only reason why the 6'6" guard may be enticing to NBA teams during the draft.
Primo has a ton of talent and potential, and he showed that in glimpses during his first season at Alabama. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30 games and got better as the year went along. That should continue to be the case as Primo continues to gain experience.
Whether or not that will be in the NBA or back in college has yet to be determined. Primo could still return to Alabama rather than stay in the draft pool. But even if he goes back to the Crimson Tide, the combine is allowing him to get valuable time in front of NBA teams.
There's also a chance Primo decides to begin his professional career, as there will surely be teams interested taking him, most likely in the second half of the draft, and it will be exciting to see how he stacks up with other prospects in the combine.