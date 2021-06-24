NBA Combine 2021: List of Participants, Schedule and Players to Watch

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Sixty players will get selected during the 2021 NBA draft on July 29. There are more than that participating in the NBA draft combine, which got underway Monday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The event is an opportunity for draft prospects to participate in drills and work out for teams ahead of the draft. And while not every top prospect will be there—most notably Cade Cunningham, who seems destined to go No. 1 overall—there are plenty of talented players in attendance.

Five-on-five scrimmages will be taking place Thursday (3-7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Friday (3-7 p.m. ET, ESPNU), which will give the prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in a more competitive setting. For some, that could help them greatly improve their stock heading into the draft.

A full list of players attending the NBA draft combine can be found at NBA.com.

Here's a closer look at three prospects to keep an eye on.