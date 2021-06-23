X

    WWE's John Cena Interested in Doing a Movie with the Rock: It'd Be Entertaining

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: The Rock and John Cena attend the WrestleMania 29 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on April 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    John Cena can smell motion-picture success if he and The Rock ever team up on the big screen.

    Chatting with Complex, Cena said joining The Rock for a movie "would be entertaining", but it'll take more than just Cena's opinion to make that happen. Yet Cena is absolutely game for the team-up, saying he's in for the adventure.

    Complex @Complex

    John Cena talks about whether there will ever be a Rock/Cena showdown at the box office. 👀 #ComplexNews FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/7UWzZV2xVn https://t.co/dF29kYKclJ

    Cena has two projects coming out this summer with F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad. The Rock is starring in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice next.

    The two former WWE stars met at WrestleMania 28, with The Rock emerging victorious over Cena, though Cena would get revenge at WrestleMania 29, winning the WWE Championship.

    There's no question both have been successful at carrying their own films. Getting them to star together in the same film would finally give WWE fans a long-awaited reunion.

