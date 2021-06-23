WWE's John Cena Interested in Doing a Movie with the Rock: It'd Be Entertaining

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

John Cena can smell motion-picture success if he and The Rock ever team up on the big screen.

Chatting with Complex, Cena said joining The Rock for a movie "would be entertaining", but it'll take more than just Cena's opinion to make that happen. Yet Cena is absolutely game for the team-up, saying he's in for the adventure.

Cena has two projects coming out this summer with F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad. The Rock is starring in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice next.

The two former WWE stars met at WrestleMania 28, with The Rock emerging victorious over Cena, though Cena would get revenge at WrestleMania 29, winning the WWE Championship.

There's no question both have been successful at carrying their own films. Getting them to star together in the same film would finally give WWE fans a long-awaited reunion.