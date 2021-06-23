Bronny James to Play in AAU Showcase Event at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

One of Bronny James' next basketball games will take place on the same court where his father became a national star as a teenager.

LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, will serve as the host for The Battle Basketball Showcase AAU tournament featuring Bronny James' Strive for Greatness team founded by his father, according to George M. Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal. The event will be held at what's now known as LeBron James Arena—where the NBA star guided teams to three state titles.

The tournament is organized by Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green—who played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers—and will feature a number of highly touted college recruits including Bowen Hardman, Gabe Cupps and Josiah Harris, per Thomas.

It's unknown if LeBron James will return to his namesake arena for the event.