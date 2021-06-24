B/R MLB Community: HR Derby Lineup, 2021 MLB Draft, MLB Trade Deadline and More

0 of 7

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Welcome to the Bleacher Report MLB community article!

This week, we simply asked for your most compelling questions covering everything from the upcoming MLB draft to All-Star Game voting to this summer's trade deadline and everything in between.

As usual, you did not disappoint.

Who will join Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby? Who deserves to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft? What late-inning relief pitchers could be on the move this summer? Should the New York Yankees pay Aaron Judge when he hits free agency?

There was a lot to unpack, so let's get to it.

