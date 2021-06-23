LeBron James Stars in Space Jam Video Game Trailer; Release Date Revealed

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Xbox released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game on Wednesday ahead of its July release.

As seen in the trailer, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game has the look and feel of an old-school arcade beat 'em up with gamers getting to play as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bugs Bunny or Lola Bunny:

Those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get to play the game before anyone else on July 1, and it will then become available to everyone for free on the Microsoft Store on July 15.

In addition to the game, Xbox announced the release of three special Space Jam-themed controllers at a price point of $69.99 apiece.

Larry Hyrb of Xbox tweeted photos of the controllers, which represent the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad and the digital space LeBron gets stuck in during the movie:

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam starring Michael Jordan. In that movie, Jordan had to team up with the Looney Tunes and form the Tune Squad to beat the Monstars and retrieve the basketball-playing powers of several other NBA stars.

The new movie has a similar plot line with LeBron and the Tune Squad needing to beat the Goon Squad in a basketball game in order to save his son.

An arcade-style basketball video game for the original Space Jam was released under the same name for PlayStation in 1996.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game more closely resembles classic arcade beat 'em ups like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, X-Men, The Simpsons, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe and Double Dragon.

In the game, it appears as though players will have to guide LeBron, Bugs and Lola through armies of baddies before reaching a more difficult boss character at the end of each level.

Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game seems to capture the 16-bit era of gaming and could appeal greatly to fans of that genre and the original Space Jam movie.

After Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users get a chance to play the game on July 1 followed by all other gamers on July 15, moviegoers will have the opportunity to see Space Jam: A New Legacy the movie in theaters and streaming on HBO Max beginning on July 16.