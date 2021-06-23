Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and USWNT Full Roster for 2021 Tokyo Olympics Soccer

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

For the third time their storied careers, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will lead the United States women's national soccer team into the Olympics.

Rapinoe and Morgan were among the 18 players named to Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Games. Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Lindsey Horan are among the other notable stars returning for the United States in its quest to win a gold medal for the first time since 2012.

2020 USWNT Olympics Roster

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Carli Lloyd

Midfielders: Julie Ertz, Samantha Mewis, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis

Defenders: Becky Sauerbrunn, Tierna Davidson, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara, Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett

Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher, Adrianna Franch

Rapinoe has been on the U.S. senior team since 2006, but an ACL injury caused her to miss the cut for the team at the 2008 Beijing Games. The winger also suffered a torn ACL in September 2015 that left her status for the Rio Games up in the air.

The United States did include Rapinoe on the roster for the 2016 Olympics, but she was unable to contribute because of her injury. In the 2012 London Games, the California native scored three goals in six games to help Team USA win gold for the fourth time in the country's history.

Carli Lloyd, who served as team captain for the 2016 squad, is making her fourth career appearance in the Olympics. Her fourth trip to the Games ties Christie Pearce for most in U.S. women's national team history.

Lloyd can also tie Pearce with three career Olympic gold medals if the United States can win in Tokyo. The 38-year-old has had a terrific bounce-back year with the squad thus far. The forward missed camp with the team in November with a knee injury, but has played well since returning in January.

Lloyd has scored two goals for Team USA so far in 2021. Julie Ertz's status for the squad wasn't 100 percent certain because of a sprained MCL she suffered in May while playing for the Chicago Red Stars.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters earlier this month that Ertz was trending in the right direction, though he was careful not to proclaim her a lock to make the roster.

"We're excited where she's at right now, but we're going to have to be very careful with our approach and make sure that she's fully recovered before she plays a game," Andonovski said.

In addition to the established veterans, the Tokyo Games will mark the first Olympic experience for Rose Lavelle. The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 55 appearances for the national team. The midfielder contributed three goals in six games and was awarded the Bronze Ball for the United States during the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The women's soccer tournament at the Olympics will run from July 21 to Aug. 6.