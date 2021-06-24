Celtics' Updated 2021 NBA Draft Targets After Lottery Drawing

0 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Brad Stevens' first NBA draft as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics could be uneventful.

That, or it will be full of trades. There really isn't much in between.

As it stands, the once pick-rich franchise holds just a single selection in the 2021 talent grab at No. 45. A week ago, the Shamrocks were also slotted in the No. 16 spot, but they sacrificed it in the deal that sent Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder and brought Al Horford back to Boston.

Stevens told reporters the trade was designed to give his club "flexibility" going forward, but without further trades, Boston doesn't have many options as far as the 2021 draft is concerned.

Saying that, the following three prospects might be worth a second-round flier.