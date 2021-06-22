Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

4 of 6

Thomas Shea/Associated Press

The odds were working against the Wolves, so they weren't exactly blindsided by losing their top-three protected pick to the Golden State Warriors. The fact the pick moved at No. 7 and not, say No. 4, should cushion the blow. And perhaps Minnesota escapes some uncomfortable questions since it won't play next season under the cloud of owing the Dubs an unprotected pick upon its completion.

But next season's Wolves should be better than this year's version. The pick they keep in 2022 should be less valuable than the one they lost Tuesday night.

Things were trending up in the Gopher State. They executed better after the midseason coaching move from Ryan Saunders to Chris Finch. They saw some incredibly encouraging moments down the stretch from top pick and Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards. They had a winning record (13-11) and positive net rating (plus-2.1) when Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell played together.

But this roster needs more, and lottery luck offered the cleanest path to it. A pick inside the top four would've been a top-shelf asset for a franchise that needs more of them.

Without it, Minnesota has few areas for improvement beyond internal development. The Wolves need to win sooner than later—Russell is a free agent in 2023, Towns will get there in 2024—and having access to a blue-chip prospect would've made that a much easier task.