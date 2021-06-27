Regrading the Biggest 2020-21 MLB Offseason Moves

5 of 10

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

San Diego Padres Get: RHP Joe Musgrove

Musgrove's 2021 Stats: 15 G, 14 GS, 85.0 IP, 52 H (9 HR), 103 K, 19 BB, 2.22 ERA, 165 ERA+, 1.9 rWAR

Though he was hardly a household name when the Padres picked him up, Joe Musgrove was trending up after he had posted a 3.86 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2020.

As if on cue, he twirled the first no-hitter in Padres history in just his second start and has remained dominant ever since. His slider has been as good as Darvish's, and his 2.22 ERA ranks sixth among NL qualifiers.

One weird thing is that the Padres have somehow won only eight of Musgrove's starts. But that's still a net positive, and nobody who went out the door has been missed.

Grade: A

Pittsburgh Pirates Get: RHP David Bednar, OF Hudson Head, LHP Omar Cruz, C/OF Endy Rodriguez, RHP Drake Fellows

Bednar's 2021 Stats: 32 G, 11 GF, 28.0 IP, 22 H (5 HR), 37 K, 8 BB, 3.54 ERA, 115 ERA+, 0.4 rWAR

The one and only major leaguer the Pittsburgh Pirates got back for Musgrove has been...well, fine. Mainly courtesy of his excellent curveball, all but seven of David Bednar's appearances have been scoreless.

Of the prospects Pittsburgh got back, Hudson Head (No. 5), Omar Cruz (22) and Endy Rodriguez (25) rank among the club's top 30 at MLB.com. All three are also having solid seasons in the minors, with Head notably posting a .399 on-base percentage for Single-A Bradenton.

A steal? Not really. But considering that Pittsburgh is rebuilding and Musgrove was only under its control through 2022, this is good enough for now.

Grade: B

New York Mets Get: LHP Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi's 2021 Stats: 11 G, 8 GS, 38.1 IP, 34 H (4 HR), 41 K, 11 BB, 4.46 ERA, 87 ERA+, 0.1 rWAR

The Mets' end of the Musgrove deal involved sending Rodriguez to the Pirates and getting Joey Lucchesi from San Diego. He figured to be a key piece of depth in 2021.

That was initially the case as the lefty worked as both a starter and reliever, and he even went on a nice run with a 1.19 ERA in five starts from May 22 to June 18.

Lucchesi won't be adding to that, however, because he tore the UCL in his left elbow and needs Tommy John surgery. It was a tough break for the Mets, who might otherwise have seen this deal as a steal.

Grade: C