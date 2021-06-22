NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Top Point Guard Prospects

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Top Point Guard ProspectsJune 22, 2021
Cade Cunningham may be 6'8", but he showed during his lone season at Oklahoma State that he has the skill set to excel at point guard. That's why the 19-year-old is one of the best players in the 2021 NBA draft class.
It's also possible that Cunningham will be the best player from the class, which is why he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on July 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
While Cunningham is likely to be the first player to come off the board, there are plenty of other talented players who will be available, including more standout point guards.
Here's a current mock draft for the first round of this year's draft (using Tankathon's projected order), followed by predictions for some of the top point guards.
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Houston Rockets: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Detroit Pistons: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Orlando Magic: Jalen Green, SG, G League
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League
6. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): James Bouknight, SG, UConn
7. Toronto Raptors: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Jalen Johnson, SF, Duke
9. Sacramento Kings: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
10. New Orleans Pelicans: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
11. Charlotte Hornets: Scottie Barnes, SF, Florida State
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee
14. Golden State Warriors: Ziaire Williams, SG, Stanford
15. Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston Celtics): Josh Giddey, SG, Adelaide 36ers
17. Memphis Grizzlies: Kai Jones, PF, Texas
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Usman Garuba, PF, Real Madrid
19. New York Knicks: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
20. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
21. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Isaiah Jackson, PF, Kentucky
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
23. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Jaden Springer, PG, Tennessee
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois
26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
27. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Mann, PG, Florida
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared Butler, PG, Baylor
29. Phoenix Suns: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF, Villanova
30. Utah Jazz: Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga
Cunningham Will Go to Team with No. 1 Overall Pick
It would be surprising if a player other than Cunningham goes first, regardless of which team lands the No. 1 selection.
It's not always the team with the worst record that ends up with the top pick. But if that happens this year, it would go to the Houston Rockets, who could use a potential superstar to build around. And if they land Cunningham, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie believes it would officially signal the beginning of a new era for the franchise.
"This is a total restart. Cunningham would be the centerpiece of a completely new roster that would spend all of next season rebuilding," Vecenie wrote. "That gives the Rockets a ton of flexibility to build this roster around him in a way that makes sense for his skill set."
If Cunningham goes to a team that's in a better position to contend in the short term, he could give that franchise the final push it needs. But regardless of where he ends up, it should be exciting to watch him develop.
Suggs Will Be 1st of 2 Gonzaga Players Taken in Top 10
Cunningham may be the top guard in this year's draft class, but Suggs isn't far behind him. The former Gonzaga standout is only 19, but he could quickly transition to the pro level and make an impact for the team that takes him early on draft night.
As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote, Suggs has a "high IQ plus excellent skill and athleticism" which "equals an NBA-ready player with All-Star upside." Suggs impressed in his lone season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30 games.
Considering the Bulldogs went 31-1 and reached the NCAA tournament final, it shouldn't be surprising that they could have multiple players come off the board quickly in the NBA draft. In addition to Suggs, forward Corey Kispert could also be selected in the top 10.
However, Suggs is so talented that he could be a top-three selection. But it should be safe to bet on Suggs getting drafted early, no matter the exact order.
Mitchell Will Come off Board Shortly After Top 2 PGs
Mitchell impressed during his two seasons at Baylor, which ended with him helping lead the Bears to the first national championship in program history. Now, the 22-year-old guard knows he's ready to take the step up.
"Obviously I think I'm the best guard in this class," Mitchell said, per ESPN's Mike Schmitz. "It's just a confidence thing. Everybody's going to think that. I just want to be the most ready. I want to be the most ready guy in the draft. I just want to get better at something every day."
This past season, Mitchell averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists in 30 games, and he should have no trouble quickly having success in the NBA. He's an experienced guard who showed continual improvement throughout his college career and is now ready to take the next step.
It's possible that Mitchell could be a fit for a team like the Raptors, who could put him in the backcourt with Fred VanVleet. With Mitchell's impressive defense and his ability to get to the basket, he could give Toronto a big boost.