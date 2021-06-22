NBA Mock Draft 2021: Projections for Top Point Guard Prospects

0 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Cade Cunningham may be 6'8", but he showed during his lone season at Oklahoma State that he has the skill set to excel at point guard. That's why the 19-year-old is one of the best players in the 2021 NBA draft class.

It's also possible that Cunningham will be the best player from the class, which is why he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on July 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

While Cunningham is likely to be the first player to come off the board, there are plenty of other talented players who will be available, including more standout point guards.

Here's a current mock draft for the first round of this year's draft (using Tankathon's projected order), followed by predictions for some of the top point guards.