MLS Power Rankings: Seattle Cruising at Top, Red Bulls Surge into Top 10

27. FC Cincinnati (Previous Ranking: 27)

FC Cincinnati has not graced its new stadium with a win in three tries.

The latest defeat came at the hands of the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

FC Cincy somehow lost 2-0 despite having 22 shots at goal. FC Cincinnati's expected goals total was 2.1, while the Rapids' expected goals total of 0.4.

Wednesday's match against the Chicago Fire could be the worst of the season, or an entertaining affair since neither team plays defense particularly well.

26. Chicago Fire (Previous Ranking: 26)

Chicago has Cincinnati to thank for not owning the title of worst team in the league.

The Fire have the same number of points as FC Cincy in one more game played, but they do have a home win and a two-goal edge in goal differential.

Chicago ran into a buzz saw on Saturday against the Columbus Crew, who were closing out Crew Stadium.

Chicago has a chance to climb the table in the next four weeks with four straight games at home, starting with Wednesday's meeting against Cincinnati.

25. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 25)

The Vancouver Whitecaps defense has been leaking goals lately.

Vancouver has conceded eight times in the last three games, including a triple against Real Salt Lake on Friday.

The Whitecaps are in one of the toughest situations in the league since they are waiting for the United States-Canada border restrictions to be loosened so they can play home games at BC Place.

Vancouver is listed as the home team in four of the next six games, but all of them are scheduled for Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah.

24. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 24)

The quality of players on Inter Miami's roster suggests it should be in contention for the top seven in the East.

The Herons feel nowhere close to that position after nine games. They are mired in 11th place and were just shut out in back-to-back contests by D.C. United.

Phil Neville's side has failed to score in each of its last four losses, and if that trend continues, it could be closer to FC Cincinnati than the playoff cutoff line in the standings.

23. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 22)

FC Dallas has become a perplexing club.

The Western Conference side has an academy that is a talent factory and has sent many players off to Europe, but the club has not been able to achieve results in recent times.

FC Dallas has not gotten past the quarterfinal round of the postseason in the last five years, and it does not appear to be headed to the playoffs at its current pace in 2021.

Luchi Gonzalez's side earned 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United at home on Saturday, but that result is not good enough given the opposition.

FC Dallas could remain stuck at the bottom of the West entering July since its next two games come against Los Angeles FC and New England.

22. Toronto FC (Previous Ranking: 24)

Toronto FC is deserving of a slight boost above FC Dallas because it showed more signs of life in the final third this weekend.

The Reds went toe-to-toe with Orlando City in a thrilling 3-2 loss at their temporary home, which happens to be the Lions' own stadium.

On paper, the loss counts as a home loss, but it definitely did not feel like a match the side hosted.

Toronto has a favorable three-game stretch ahead against Nashville SC, Cincinnati and D.C. in which it could pull itself into playoff contention.

21. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous Ranking: 20)

The San Jose Earthquakes have scored one goal in their last five games.

That has to be concerning for manager Matias Almeyda since his team plays an open man-marking system. San Jose has only played in four scoreless draws since the start of 2020.

In Saturday's 0-0 draw with Austin FC, the Quakes recorded more shots on target, but they lost the expected goals battle by 1.1.

San Jose needs to be more effective with its chances to bring an end to its disastrous run of form in the final third sooner rather than later.